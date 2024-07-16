https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/trumps-vp-pick-vance-solid-but-wont-broaden-voter-base---experts-1119392015.html
Trump's VP Pick Vance 'Solid' But Won't Broaden Voter Base - Experts
US Senator J.D. Vance is a solid pick for Donald Trump’s running mate as he represents a more polished version of the former president's views, although he does not help expand his voter base, experts told Sputnik.
Trump announced on Monday that Vance will be his running mate
in the 2024 US presidential election. The announcement comes amid the Republican National Convention, where delegates formally nominated Trump and Vance as the party’s 2024 ticket.
During his time in the Senate, Vance has established himself as a vocal critic of several social initiatives from the left, such as Critical Race Theory (CRT), diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, and the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria for investment. Vance is also known for opposing the US's multi-billion dollar military aid to Ukraine and advocating for negotiations with Russia.
"I’m not sure whether Vance will produce more votes for Trump but his populist brand of Republicanism offers a coherent, intelligent presentation of Trump’s position. He is a polished version of the man who nominated him as a running mate. For the record, I am delighted by this pick," Paul Gottfried, the editor-in-chief of US monthly Chronicles: A Magazine of American Culture and Raffensperger professor of humanities emeritus at Elizabethtown College, said.
Wilfred Reilly, political science professor at Kentucky State University, thought that a more likely pick would be someone like Senator Marco Rubio or Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin — a more moderate running mate who would balance out the ticket. The expert suggested that the recent shooting at the Pennsylvania rally might have played some role in Vance being chosen as the running mate and that Trump may not want "someone so mainstream that enemies might be tempted to just kill him to move that person into power."
"Vance is a solid overall choice. He’s a sitting member of the upper house of US Congress, with a good GOP voting record. I don’t think he’ll hurt Trump’s ticket at all: a lot of people might like the idea of two competent (and white, I notice) law-and-business types going up against 'CRT, DEI, ESG, SEL [Social and Emotional Learning], Nu-HR,' and the rest of that sort of thing. On the other hand, he doesn’t really help massively expand the Trump base the way Vivek [Ramaswamy] or Tim Scott (or Nikki Haley, etc) might have," Reilly explained.
The expert concluded by saying that at this point, in the wake of Trump getting shot, most people are likely to have decided who they are going to vote for and thus the issue of Trump’s running mate may not be very important.
On Saturday afternoon, shots were fired during a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Republican presidential hopeful sustained a gun wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized. The gunman, shooting from a rooftop, killed a man in the audience and critically injured two others before the Secret Service neutralized him.
The FBI is treating the incident as an assassination attempt
and potential domestic terrorism. The suspected gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.