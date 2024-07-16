https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/ukraine-sends-ammo-destined-for-disposal-to-front-lines-1119392469.html

Ukraine Sends Ammo Destined For Disposal to Front Lines

Ukraine Sends Ammo Destined For Disposal to Front Lines

Sputnik International

A significant quantity of ammunition earmarked for destruction as "surplus" before the start of the special military operation is to be returned to the front line as part of efforts to find internal reserves to support the military.

2024-07-16T16:07+0000

2024-07-16T16:07+0000

2024-07-16T16:07+0000

military

ukraine

russia

ukrainian armed forces

weapons

armament

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/17/1115173408_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_63e2241f045b1cbf08c02e44a1ee7d52.jpg

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has returned a significant amount of ammunition of various calibers [to the front line], which before the start of the armed aggression... was handed over to enterprises for disposal as surplus," the statement published on the ministry's Telegram channel reads.The ministry clarified that this includes artillery rounds, small arms ammunition, and fuses."We are looking for internal reserves to supply Ukrainian soldiers with ammunition. We understand that today every shot, missile, and bullet is vitally needed on the battlefield... We are giving them a second life - trying to restore everything that can be repaired and further used," the statement quoted Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhir as saying.Earlier, Politico reported that senior officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces believe that the frontline could collapse this summer due to a severe shortage of ammunition and diminished morale among Ukrainian troops. The Wall Street Journal wrote in early April that due to the severe ammunition shortage, command is forcing soldiers to search swamps for unexploded shells to use them later.Western media had previously written that Russia is likely to have firepower superiority over Ukraine at least until the end of the year due to Kiev's shortage of artillery shells.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/where-do-western-weapons-sent-to-kiev-actually-end-up-1111728757.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, ukrainian armed forces, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, weapons for ukraine, ukraine armament