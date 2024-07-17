https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/eus-threats-encourage-hungary-to-put-more-efforts-into-peace-mission---szijjarto-1119396842.html
EU's Threats Encourage Hungary to Put More Efforts Into Peace Mission - Szijjarto
The European Union's leadership's threats to boycott and not negotiate with Hungary will not discourage Budapest from continuing its peace mission to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has told RIA Novosti.
"All pro-war politicians of Europe popped up immediately after this peace mission has been started. And they have threatened us with boycotting, with not negotiating with each other, with neglecting us. But you know, these kinds of attacks do not discourage us from the continuation of the Peace Mission. They encourage us to put more efforts on helping a peaceful solution of this war in Ukraine," the minister said when asked whether the Hungarian presidency of the EU received any threats after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's peace mission. The Hungarian foreign minister added that Orban's administration is "used to such kinds of attacks."
2024
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The European Union's leadership's threats to boycott and not negotiate with Hungary will not discourage Budapest from continuing its peace mission to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has told RIA Novosti.
"All pro-war politicians of Europe popped up immediately after this peace mission has been started. And they have threatened us with boycotting, with not negotiating with each other, with neglecting us. But you know, these kinds of attacks do not discourage us from the continuation of the Peace Mission. They encourage us to put more efforts on helping a peaceful solution of this war in Ukraine
," the minister said when asked whether the Hungarian presidency of the EU received any threats after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's peace mission.
The Hungarian foreign minister added that Orban's administration is "used to such kinds of attacks."
"So, since we are a patriotic government, we are a government which does not represent mainstream, we are under financial sanctions of the European Union. So, I don't see how they could threaten us more than so far," Szijjarto said.