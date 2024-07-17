https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/iran-categorically-rejects-us-intels-nonsensical-trump-assassination-plot-story-1119401428.html

Iran Categorically Rejects US Intel’s Nonsensical Trump Assassination Plot Story

Iran Categorically Rejects US Intel’s Nonsensical Trump Assassination Plot Story

Sputnik International

Former President and 2024 Republican frontrunner Donald Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Leading pro-Trump figures warned repeatedly ahead of time that the ex-president would become a target after the failure of other attempts to force him not to run again.

2024-07-17T10:58+0000

2024-07-17T10:58+0000

2024-07-17T10:58+0000

world

donald trump

us

qasem soleimani

americans

iran

pennsylvania

tehran

cnn

politico

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119371286_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_14f0ae86826bf3ada109e11d4cc5c6ed.jpg

Tehran on Wednesday categorically rejected claims made in US media this week about alleged evidence of an Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump.Kanaani’s comments were echoed by Iranian acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.“As you know, the Islamic Republic of Iran, immediately following the assassination of General Soleimani, tried to judicially and legally follow this assassination at Iranian courts. And at the same time, we have tried to make use of the international judicial and legal procedures in order to prosecute the perpetrators and advisors who helped in this assassination. Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make use of all legal potentials inside the country or at the international level in order to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Kani said.On Tuesday, anonymous officials told mainstream US media outlets including Politico and CNN about a supposed long-term plot by Iran to assassinate Trump.Two senior US officials ‘familiar with intelligence’ told Politico that the Biden administration has collected information that Iran was actively working on ‘plots to kill’ Trump, and that “intelligence has ratcheted up in recent months and officials have become more confident in Tehran’s intentions.” The sources admitted that there seemed to be “no evidence” of Iranian involvement in Saturday’s assassination attempt.National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson told the outlet that Washington had “invested extraordinary resources in developing additional information about these threats, disrupting individuals involved in these threats...and directly warning Iran.”CNN’s sources claimed the Secret Service, which has faced grilling over its dramatic failure to adequately protect Trump or secure the rural Pennsylvania rally site, had actually “increased” Trump’s security in the face of the supposed Iranian threat.Politico and CNN’s followers on social media didn’t buy the stories, calling them a “ridiculous distraction,” and a possible attempt by the security state to drum up support for another proxy war. “Is this actual journalism or just warmongering propaganda from anonymous officials reported as fact?” one person asked. “You know what this tells me? The deep state did it. One hundred percent guaranteed now. Iran had nothing to do with it,” one MAGA fan wrote. “They ramped up the security so much random dudes on the ground had to alert them to a gunman on a roof. CNN repeats every lie the gov’t tells them,” another wrote, pointing to Saturday’s eyebrow-raising string of security failures.IRGC Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020, prompting Iran to lob missiles at a pair of US military bases in Iraq and bringing Iran and the US to the brink of an all-out war. Soleimani, 62 at the time of death, was one of Iran’s most popular generals and public figures, and gained a celebrated status across the Middle East for his role Iran’s multi-decade-long fight against Islamist extremists. Trump has repeatedly bragged about personally ordering Soleimani’s killing, comparing him to the late ISIS* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, whose militants the IRGC had a key role in crushing in both Iraq and Syria.* Also known as IS, Daesh, Islamic State, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/us-intelligence-not-ruling-out-new-assassination-attempts-on-trump-soon---reports-1119401017.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/biden-to-blame-pro-palestine-protesters-for-climate-of-violence-after-trump-shooting--report-1119397670.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/secret-service-flags-rooftop-as-security-risk-days-before-gunman-targets-trump---reports-1119379394.html

iran

pennsylvania

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

did iran try to kill trump, will iran try to assassinate trump, who tried to kill trump, who tried to assassinate trump