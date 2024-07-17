https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/kremlin-saw-nothing-particularly-good-for-russia-in-us-under-trump-but-dialogue-existed-1119401253.html
Kremlin Saw Nothing 'Particularly Good' for Russia in Trump Presidency, But Dialogue Existed
During the presidency of Donald Trump in the United States, nothing particularly good was done for Russia, new restrictions were introduced, but there was a dialogue between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Under Trump, nothing particularly good was done for Russia; on the contrary, more and more restrictions were introduced under Trump. But, nevertheless, there was a dialogue," Peskov told reporters.The topics of Russia and personally Russian President Vladimir Putin became an integral part of the US election campaign, Kremlin spokesman said.The Kremlin does not share the forecasts of Polish President Andrzej Duda that Russia's victory in Ukraine could lead to a war against the West, Peskov said."No, we do not share such forecasts," he told reporters.
10:11 GMT 17.07.2024 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 17.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik)
"Under Trump, nothing particularly good was done for Russia; on the contrary, more and more restrictions were introduced under Trump. But, nevertheless, there was a dialogue," Peskov told reporters.
The topics of Russia and personally Russian President Vladimir Putin
became an integral part of the US election campaign, Kremlin spokesman said.
"Traditionally, during the election campaign of the United States, especially in recent years, Russia and President Putin personally are an integral part of this election campaign. The topic of Putin and the topic of Russia is always on the agenda in election debates," Peskov told reporters.
The Kremlin does not share the forecasts of Polish President Andrzej Duda that Russia's victory in Ukraine could lead to a war against the West, Peskov said.
"No, we do not share such forecasts," he told reporters.