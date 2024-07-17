https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/kremlin-saw-nothing-particularly-good-for-russia-in-us-under-trump-but-dialogue-existed-1119401253.html

Kremlin Saw Nothing 'Particularly Good' for Russia in Trump Presidency, But Dialogue Existed

Kremlin Saw Nothing 'Particularly Good' for Russia in Trump Presidency, But Dialogue Existed

Sputnik International

During the presidency of Donald Trump in the United States, nothing particularly good was done for Russia, new restrictions were introduced, but there was a dialogue between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2024-07-17T10:11+0000

2024-07-17T10:11+0000

2024-07-17T10:34+0000

world

donald trump

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092769850_0:96:3303:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_231a9fbbc96e6a2f710ce101c123926b.jpg

"Under Trump, nothing particularly good was done for Russia; on the contrary, more and more restrictions were introduced under Trump. But, nevertheless, there was a dialogue," Peskov told reporters.The topics of Russia and personally Russian President Vladimir Putin became an integral part of the US election campaign, Kremlin spokesman said.The Kremlin does not share the forecasts of Polish President Andrzej Duda that Russia's victory in Ukraine could lead to a war against the West, Peskov said."No, we do not share such forecasts," he told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/scott-ritter-ukraine-an-open-target-for-russia-to-take-apart--1119347985.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us under trump, dialogue between the two countries, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov