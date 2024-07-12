https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/scott-ritter-ukraine-an-open-target-for-russia-to-take-apart--1119347985.html
Scott Ritter: Ukraine an 'Open Target for Russia to Take Apart'
Russia is able to wipe out the air defense systems provided by the West to Ukraine“at a rate far greater than the West can even replenish its own stocks, former US marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.
Russia is able to wipe out the military equipment provided to the Kiev regime, especially air defense, at a rate "far greater than the West can even replenish its own stocks," former US marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.On the opening day of the recent NATO summit in Washington, US President Joe Biden pledged to provide Ukraine with five new strategic air defense systems and dozens of smaller, strategic anti-air batteries over the coming year. In remarks delivered at the opening of the summit, Biden said that to donate the Patriot systems, the US would join forces with Germany, Romania, Italy, and the Netherlands.The announcement came two days after a missile strike hit a children's hospital in Kiev, with the Zelensky-led neo-Nazi regime and its Western allies groundlessly accusing Russia of targeting the building.Indeed, the well-timed announcement from Washington comes as Ukraine seems to have “a particular desire” for the Patriot air defense system, noted Ritter, but “it'll take whatever it can get.”According to the ex-marine intel officer, even after Ukraine gets the promised air defenses, it will face a big problem reconstructing an integrated air defense umbrella.Back when Ukraine was initially provided with the NATO air defense systems such as the Patriots, NASAMs, IRIS-T, French (SAMP/T) Mamba - they had a Soviet era air defense umbrella that consisted primarily of the S-300 air defense system, the Buk, others, he explained. However, in the months of the proxy conflict this air defense umbrella became nonexistent, underscored Ritter, adding:Since Russia’s Armed Forces are able to in very short order locate and destroy the systems, Kiev is in “one of these vicious cycles where there simply isn't enough weapon systems available to allow Ukraine to build the air defense umbrella it needs,” remarked the expert.
No matter how many and what kind of air defense systems NATO plans to donate to the Kiev regime, Russia will continue to pursue its military objectives while grinding through those weapons, underscored Scott Ritter. Fueling the ongoing proxy war in Ukraine will leave the West facing depleted stocks of its own air defense systems.
Russia is able to wipe out the military equipment provided to the Kiev regime, especially air defense, at a rate "far greater than the West can even replenish its own stocks," former US marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.
“This is a losing equation. And without air defense, Ukraine is literally an open target for Russia to take apart as it best sees fit,” said Ritter.
On the opening day of the recent NATO summit in Washington, US President Joe Biden pledged to provide Ukraine with five new strategic air defense systems and dozens of smaller, strategic anti-air batteries over the coming year. In remarks delivered at the opening of the summit, Biden said that to donate the Patriot systems
, the US would join forces with Germany, Romania, Italy, and the Netherlands.
The announcement
came two days after a missile strike hit a children's hospital in Kiev, with the Zelensky-led neo-Nazi regime and its Western allies groundlessly accusing Russia
of targeting the building.
Photographs and videos taken in Kiev confirm that a building on the grounds of the Okhmatdet hospital was hit by a surface-to-air missile fired from the Western-made NASAMS air defense system during a Russian attack on military targets in Kiev, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The ministry linked the Kiev regime's accusations to the then-upcoming NATO summit set to discuss Ukraine's potential membership among other issues, and new arms deliveries to Kiev.
Indeed, the well-timed announcement from Washington comes as Ukraine seems to have “a particular desire
” for the Patriot air defense system
, noted Ritter, but “it'll take whatever it can get
.”
According to the ex-marine intel officer, even after Ukraine gets the promised air defenses, it will face a big problem reconstructing an integrated air defense umbrella.
Back when Ukraine was initially provided with the NATO air defense systems such as the Patriots, NASAMs, IRIS-T, French (SAMP/T) Mamba - they had a Soviet era air defense umbrella that consisted primarily of the S-300 air defense system, the Buk, others, he explained. However, in the months of the proxy conflict
this air defense umbrella became nonexistent, underscored Ritter, adding:
“And when Ukraine brings in their air defense systems, they have to do so in a very makeshift, haphazard manner. They aren't able to use them the way they were designed. This requires trickery, you know, turning on and off radars, firing missiles before radar lock is taking place. It's a very inefficient way to use air defense systems. And because Russia is able to put an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance umbrella over Ukraine, anytime Ukraine uses air defense, it's detected."
Since Russia’s Armed Forces are able to in very short order locate and destroy the systems, Kiev is in “one of these vicious cycles where there simply isn't enough weapon systems available to allow Ukraine to build the air defense umbrella it needs,” remarked the expert.
“This is one of the detrimental consequences of the attritional warfare that's being waged today in Ukraine... And it's one of the issues that this NATO summit has not been able to resolve in favor of Ukraine. Indeed, no issue has been resolved in favor of Ukraine. That's the reality of NATO today,” concluded Scott Ritter.