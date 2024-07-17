International
Russia to Provide Additional Materials to OPCW on Use of Toxic Substances by Ukraine - Envoy
Russia to Provide Additional Materials to OPCW on Use of Toxic Substances by Ukraine - Envoy
Sputnik International
Russia will provide additional materials to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Ukraine's use of toxic substances on the battlefield, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said on Wednesday.
"Yes, you know, such cases are recorded. And we regularly bring to the attention of the OPCW Technical Secretariat materials based on data from the Russian Ministry of Defense... In the near future, we will provide the technical secretariat with even more specific and detailed additional information on this matter," Tarabrin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, answering a question about Kiev's use of chemical weapons.Earlier, Vladimir Tarabrin said that the United States violates the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) by supplying toxic chemicals to Ukraine during a military conflict.
Russia to Provide Additional Materials to OPCW on Use of Toxic Substances by Ukraine - Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will provide additional materials to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Ukraine's use of toxic substances on the battlefield, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said on Wednesday.
"Yes, you know, such cases are recorded. And we regularly bring to the attention of the OPCW Technical Secretariat materials based on data from the Russian Ministry of Defense... In the near future, we will provide the technical secretariat with even more specific and detailed additional information on this matter," Tarabrin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, answering a question about Kiev's use of chemical weapons.
Earlier, Vladimir Tarabrin said that the United States violates the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) by supplying toxic chemicals to Ukraine during a military conflict.
