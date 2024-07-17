International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 650 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Zapad group of forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The enemy lost up to 650 soldiers, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and twelve vehicles," the ministry said. Ukraine has lost up to 610 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug, and another 325 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Tsentr, the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Sever have repelled one Ukrainian counterattack and Kiev has lost over 170 soldiers in this direction, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 650 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The enemy lost up to 650 soldiers, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and twelve vehicles," the ministry said.
Ukraine has lost up to 610 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug, and another 325 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Tsentr, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever have repelled one Ukrainian counterattack and Kiev has lost over 170 soldiers in this direction, the ministry added.
