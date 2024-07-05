https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/ukraine-loses-over-13500-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-battlegroups---mod-1119252608.html

Ukraine Loses Over 13,500 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Battlegroups - MoD

Ukraine Loses Over 13,500 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Battlegroups - MoD

Sputnik International

Over the last week, Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 13,525 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroups, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.

2024-07-05T12:05+0000

2024-07-05T12:05+0000

2024-07-05T12:05+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

kiev

russian ministry of defense

ministry of defense (mod)

russian army

russian armed forces

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/05/1119252730_0:102:3278:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_d375b61d067b1808d25aa0d3258db684.jpg

Over the week, units of Russia's Battlegroup Sever improved its frontline positions and hit troops and equipment of three Ukrainian military brigades, the MoD said."Enemy losses over the period amounted to up to 1,595 troops, four tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 30 vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and 31 field artillery pieces, including twelve US-made large-caliber howitzers of various modifications," the ministry noted.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad repelled 20 Ukrainian counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 3,580 soldiers in the past week, the ministry said, adding that Battlegroup Tsentr repelled 38 counterattacks, and Ukraine lost up to 2,970 servicemen. Russian Battlegroup Vostok repelled 11 Ukrainian counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 900 soldiers, the statement also read. "Enemy losses amounted to 635 soldiers, an armored combat vehicle, 36 vehicles, and 24 field artillery pieces, including thirteen M777 howitzers [in clashes with Battlegroup Dnepr]," the MoD added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/russian-air-defenses-down-50-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1119250350.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations