Ukraine Loses Over 13,500 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Battlegroups - MoD
Over the last week, Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 13,525 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroups, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
Over the week, units of Russia's Battlegroup Sever improved its frontline positions and hit troops and equipment of three Ukrainian military brigades, the MoD said."Enemy losses over the period amounted to up to 1,595 troops, four tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 30 vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and 31 field artillery pieces, including twelve US-made large-caliber howitzers of various modifications," the ministry noted.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad repelled 20 Ukrainian counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 3,580 soldiers in the past week, the ministry said, adding that Battlegroup Tsentr repelled 38 counterattacks, and Ukraine lost up to 2,970 servicemen. Russian Battlegroup Vostok repelled 11 Ukrainian counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 900 soldiers, the statement also read. "Enemy losses amounted to 635 soldiers, an armored combat vehicle, 36 vehicles, and 24 field artillery pieces, including thirteen M777 howitzers [in clashes with Battlegroup Dnepr]," the MoD added.
Over the last week, Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 13,525 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroups, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
Over the week, units of Russia's Battlegroup Sever improved its frontline positions and hit troops and equipment of three Ukrainian military brigades, the MoD said.
"Enemy losses over the period amounted to up to 1,595 troops, four tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 30 vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and 31 field artillery pieces, including twelve US-made large-caliber howitzers of various modifications
," the ministry noted
.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad repelled
20 Ukrainian counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 3,580 soldiers in the past week, the ministry said, adding that Battlegroup Tsentr
repelled 38 counterattacks, and Ukraine lost up to 2,970 servicemen.
"[In clashes with Battlegroup Yug] the Ukrainian armed forces' losses amounted to up to 3,845 troops, four tanks, 19 armored fighting vehicles, including three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 65 motor vehicles, and 53 field artillery howitzers," the statement read.
Russian Battlegroup Vostok
repelled 11 Ukrainian counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 900 soldiers, the statement also read
.
"Enemy losses amounted to 635 soldiers, an armored combat vehicle, 36 vehicles, and 24 field artillery pieces, including thirteen M777 howitzers [in clashes with Battlegroup Dnepr]
," the MoD added
.
"Over the past week, 32 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered on the line of contact," the ministry concluded.