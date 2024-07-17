https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/us-army-bungled-ukraine-project-invoices-worth-20mln---inspector-general-report-1119405659.html

US Army Bungled Ukraine Project Invoices Worth $20Mln - Inspector General Report

US Army Bungled Ukraine Project Invoices Worth $20Mln - Inspector General Report

Sputnik International

US Army contracting personnel bungled their reviews of 53 invoices last year worth $20 million on a contract dealing with Ukraine and also approved improper payments, the Defense Department Inspector General said in a new report on Wednesday.

2024-07-17T16:22+0000

2024-07-17T16:22+0000

2024-07-17T16:22+0000

military

us army

ukraine

us department of defense (dod)

defense department

us army defense department

military contracts

military aid

us military aid

foreign military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109364457_0:158:3072:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_6375aaa30aeca2f7fc4be2f86dc4d4bb.jpg

"During our audit of the RDC‑U [Remote Maintenance and Distribution - Ukraine] contract, we identified that Army contracting personnel did not properly review 53 contractor invoices as of July 26, 2023, totaling $20 million, to ensure compliance with the contract, despite established requirements and best practices to review invoices," the report said. The problems occurred because the contracting officer inappropriately waived the contracting officer's representative review and approval of invoices, the report said. The overpayments could have been avoided if the contracting officials had reviewed invoices prior to payment, according to the report.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/bye-sentinel-good-reasons-to-shelve-us-missile-program-1119186062.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons