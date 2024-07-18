https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/russia-develops-state-of-the-art-mobile-anti-drone-system-1119414429.html

Russia Develops State-of-the-Art Mobile Anti-Drone System

Russia Develops State-of-the-Art Mobile Anti-Drone System

Specialists of Roselektronika Holding (part of Rostec) have developed a new mobile complex of defense of military and service vehicles against drone attacks "Leshyy", the product has already been delivered to customers, the press service of the state corporation reported on its website.

"The suppressor, which is a part of the complex "Leshy", is placed on the roof of the vehicle and creates an interference, forming a protective dome over the vehicle. This guarantees the suppression of control channels for drones, including FPV drones. The system’s working radius is at least 250 meters. The equipment functions effectively on the move, but can also be used stationary," Rostec said.According to the report, this new system has already demonstrated its effectiveness during tests and is being delivered to customers. The equipment was successfully tested and verified at the Research and Testing Institute of Electronic Warfare of the Air Force Military Training and Research Center "Zhukovsky and Gagarin Air Force Academy"."The Leshiy can be utilized for safeguarding not just transportation, but also industrial facilities. Our equipment stands out from similar products due to its superior reliability and affordability. Our customers have given positive feedback on the complex's performance,” said Anatoly Kuznetsov, CEO of "Polyus" (a part of Roselektronika), who also mentioned in the report that they are currently focused on broadening the frequency range.

