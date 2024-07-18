International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Capture Strategic High-Rise Line in Volchansk in Kharkov Region
The Russian military has taken control of the first line of high-rise buildings in Volchansk, Kharkov Region, Apty Alaudinov said.
The Russian army has taken control of the first line of high-rise buildings in Volchansk, Apti Alaudinov said.Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in May that the situation of the Ukrainian forces in the Kharkov region, especially in the border town of Volchansk, was extremely difficult.According to the head of the Russian administration in the region, Vitaly Ganchev, the military controls the western and northern parts of the city. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces acknowledged the "tactical success" of Russian troops in the direction of Kharkov.
Russian Forces Capture Strategic High-Rise Line in Volchansk in Kharkov Region

Apti Alaudinov, deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Defense Ministry and commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, said in early July the Ukrainian Armed Forces had deployed its elite units — including foreign mercenaries — to Volchansk in Kharkov Region.
The Russian army has taken control of the first line of high-rise buildings in Volchansk, Apti Alaudinov said.
"If we are talking about Volchansk itself, where we have direct assault operations by the Defense Ministry units, it should be noted that in recent days the hardest area we have had is the high-rise buildings in Volchansk. The first line of these high-rise buildings is already completely under the control of the units of the Russian Defense Ministry. Every day our units are advancing a little bit," he said.
Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in May that the situation of the Ukrainian forces in the Kharkov region, especially in the border town of Volchansk, was extremely difficult.
According to the head of the Russian administration in the region, Vitaly Ganchev, the military controls the western and northern parts of the city. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces acknowledged the "tactical success" of Russian troops in the direction of Kharkov.
