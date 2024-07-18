https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/russian-forces-capture-strategic-high-rise-line-in-volchansk-in-kharkov-region-1119417357.html

Russian Forces Capture Strategic High-Rise Line in Volchansk in Kharkov Region

Russian Forces Capture Strategic High-Rise Line in Volchansk in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian military has taken control of the first line of high-rise buildings in Volchansk, Kharkov Region, Apty Alaudinov said.

2024-07-18T12:14+0000

2024-07-18T12:14+0000

2024-07-18T12:14+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

kharkov

defense ministry

ukrainian armed forces

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/06/1119262474_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_83a091195ba929ab1a6643a6e9ed19ab.jpg

The Russian army has taken control of the first line of high-rise buildings in Volchansk, Apti Alaudinov said.Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in May that the situation of the Ukrainian forces in the Kharkov region, especially in the border town of Volchansk, was extremely difficult.According to the head of the Russian administration in the region, Vitaly Ganchev, the military controls the western and northern parts of the city. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces acknowledged the "tactical success" of Russian troops in the direction of Kharkov.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/ukraine-loses-up-to-650-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russias-western-forces---mod-1119402141.html

russia

kharkov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian military, russian armed forces, take control, kharkov region