Ukraine's Mirgorod Military Airfield Hit in Poltava Region - Underground Network

A military airfield receiving training aircraft has been hit in Mirgorod in Ukraine's Poltava region, the coordinator the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik.

"The city of Mirgorod, Poltava region, was also attacked at night. The strike was carried out in the area of the military airfield, which, after the previous strikes, again started to receive aircraft, including UK-produced training [airplanes], observed in the sky over Kharkov," Lebedev said. Another strike was conducted overnight in the area of the Kremenchug car building plant in the Poltava region, and two others, accompanied by a strong detonation, were carried out in the direction of the Kremenchug refinery, the coordinator also said. Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Russian armed forces started striking critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, days after Ukraine bombed the Crimean bridge, which links Crimea to mainland Russia.

