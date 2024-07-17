Russia Ready for Ukraine Peace Talks With Focus on Clear Security Agreements

International
Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine and European security issues and will incorporate safeguards against dual interpretations in any future European security treaty, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
"We are ready for negotiations, but considering the sad experience of talks and consultations with the West and Ukrainians... The treaty that I hope will be reached at some stage on European security, and in this context, the Ukrainian crisis will be resolved," Lavrov stated during a press conference following a UN Security Council meeting.Lavrov emphasized that, unlike China, the West does not address the root causes of the conflict in its initiatives on Ukraine."This already concerns the content of the dialogue; China has very clearly indicated in its first initiative the need to start with addressing the root causes of the current crisis in Europe and to work on agreements to eliminate these causes," he said.He noted that "no one at the Copenhagen or Burgenstock meetings even mentioned the root causes."Thus, the West is trying to push through Volodymyr Zelensky's plan by all possible means.This was his response to a question about Russia's possible participation in the second summit on the Ukrainian conflict and the outcomes of the recent conference in Switzerland.On Russia-US Unofficial Contacts Regarding UkraineRussia and the United States have held unofficial and so-called "second level" expert level contacts to discuss issues related to the conflict in Ukraine, Minister Lavrov added.Despite the fact that the two countries are holding phone conversations from time to time, there is nothing significant in these talks, he noted."There are occasional conversations: on the phone, the head of the CIA [William] Burns met with the director of the SVR [the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service] last year on neutral territory. There are some phone conversations at various levels, but we don't see anything significant there," he said.On Russia's Readiness to Work With a New US PresidentRussia will be ready to work with any elected president of the United States, the foreign minister added.On Nord Stream ExplosionsRussia will continue seeking the truth regarding the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Sergey Lavrov said."We will pursue the truth, since I've mentioned the Nord Streams, we're going to seek the truth," he highlighted.On Israel Seeking to Involve US in Regional EscalationIt seems like Israel's goal is to involve the United States in the escalation of tensions with Iran, the minister added.Russia hopes that the West will do everything that such ideas, "if they exist in the Israeli leadership" will remain only as ideas.Moscow is doing everything to "calm down the situation," Lavrov added.
Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine and European security issues and will incorporate safeguards against dual interpretations in any future European security treaty, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
"We are ready for negotiations, but considering the sad experience of talks and consultations with the West and Ukrainians... The treaty that I hope will be reached at some stage on European security, and in this context, the Ukrainian crisis will be resolved," Lavrov stated during a press conference following a UN Security Council meeting.
"We will, of course, be very careful with the wording and will incorporate safeguards into this document against repeated unscrupulous, unreliable interpretations," the minister added.
Lavrov emphasized that, unlike China, the West does not address the root causes of the conflict in its initiatives on Ukraine.
"This already concerns the content of the dialogue; China has very clearly indicated in its first initiative the need to start with addressing the root causes of the current crisis in Europe and to work on agreements to eliminate these causes," he said.
He noted that "no one at the Copenhagen or Burgenstock meetings even mentioned the root causes."
Thus, the West is trying to push through Volodymyr Zelensky's plan by all possible means.
"A course has been set to push through at any cost the so-called Zelensky plan, which has a clearly defined ultimatum form," Lavrov emphasized.
This was his response to a question about Russia's possible participation in the second summit on the Ukrainian conflict and the outcomes of the recent conference in Switzerland.
On Russia-US Unofficial Contacts Regarding Ukraine

Russia and the United States have held unofficial and so-called "second level" expert level contacts to discuss issues related to the conflict in Ukraine, Minister Lavrov added.
"I will tell you in confidence — we have had unofficial contacts with the Americans involving political experts, political experts who know each other and understand the policies of their governments," Lavrov told the press conference, adding that Ukraine was on the agenda of such contacts.
Despite the fact that the two countries are holding phone conversations from time to time, there is nothing significant in these talks, he noted.
"There are occasional conversations: on the phone, the head of the CIA [William] Burns met with the director of the SVR [the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service] last year on neutral territory. There are some phone conversations at various levels, but we don't see anything significant there," he said.

On Russia's Readiness to Work With a New US President

Russia will be ready to work with any elected president of the United States, the foreign minister added.
"Once again, I want to say. We will work, we will be ready to work with any American leader that the American people elect and who … will be ready for an equal, mutually respectful dialogue," Lavrov said at the press event.

On Nord Stream Explosions

Russia will continue seeking the truth regarding the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Sergey Lavrov said.
"We will pursue the truth, since I've mentioned the Nord Streams, we're going to seek the truth," he highlighted.

On Israel Seeking to Involve US in Regional Escalation

It seems like Israel’s goal is to involve the United States in the escalation of tensions with Iran, the minister added.
"The feeling is that they want to provoke them into full-scale involvement of Hezbollah. The purpose of such a provocation, analysts suggest, is to draw the United States directly into the involvement of its armed forces in this [regional] conflict," Lavrov emphasized.
Russia hopes that the West will do everything that such ideas, "if they exist in the Israeli leadership" will remain only as ideas.
Moscow is doing everything to "calm down the situation," Lavrov added.
