Two Residents of Russia's Kursk Suffer Injuries as Drones Crash in City
Two Residents of Russia's Kursk Suffer Injuries as Drones Crash in City
Sputnik International
Two residents of the Russian city of Kursk have suffered wounds and burbs as debris from several drones has crashed on the city streets, Acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said on Friday.
The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier on Friday that Russia's air defense systems shot down 19 Ukrainian drones over Russia's territory overnight, including 11 drones over the Kursk Region, three drones over the Belgorod Region, and five drones over Crimea and the Black Sea. Smirnov also urged citizens not to approach and touch the wreckage of missiles and drones and report them to emergency services.
Two Residents of Russia's Kursk Suffer Injuries as Drones Crash in City

05:13 GMT 19.07.2024
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two residents of the Russian city of Kursk have suffered wounds and burbs as debris from several drones has crashed on the city streets, Acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said on Friday.
The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier on Friday that Russia's air defense systems shot down 19 Ukrainian drones over Russia's territory overnight, including 11 drones over the Kursk Region, three drones over the Belgorod Region, and five drones over Crimea and the Black Sea.
"The falling of debris was recorded in several streets of Kursk. The investigation is ongoing at the sites of the incident at the moment. Two residents suffered injuries and burns on Druzhininskaya Street after the falling of debris. Necessary medical treatment was provided to them on the spot," the governor said on Telegram.
Smirnov also urged citizens not to approach and touch the wreckage of missiles and drones and report them to emergency services.
