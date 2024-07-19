https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/two-residents-of-russias-kursk-suffer-injuries-as-drones-crash-in-city-1119427661.html

Two Residents of Russia's Kursk Suffer Injuries as Drones Crash in City

Two residents of the Russian city of Kursk have suffered wounds and burbs as debris from several drones has crashed on the city streets, Acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said on Friday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier on Friday that Russia's air defense systems shot down 19 Ukrainian drones over Russia's territory overnight, including 11 drones over the Kursk Region, three drones over the Belgorod Region, and five drones over Crimea and the Black Sea. Smirnov also urged citizens not to approach and touch the wreckage of missiles and drones and report them to emergency services.

