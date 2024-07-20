https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/discovery-of-drone-surveillance-by-trumps-shooter-reveals-additional-security-lapses-1119440314.html

Discovery of Drone Surveillance by Trump's Shooter Reveals Additional Security Lapses

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the shooter who tried to kill Donald Trump at the rally in Pennsylvania, managed to fly a drone for aerial footage of the site, a few hours before the assassination attempt, the WSJ reports, citing law-enforcement officials familiar with the matter.

Crooks had flown the drone on a programmed flight path several times earlier in the day on July 13, to scour the Butler Farm Show grounds ahead of the event, the officials said. The discovery has raised more serious concerns over the reliability of the security services, the outlet notes. What else has been revealed? On Saturday, a 20-year-old man tried to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania, but the bullet from the gunman's AR assault rifle grazed Trump's right ear. US Secret Service agents killed the gunman moments after he was able to fire several rounds toward the stage, killing one spectator and critically injuring two others.The FBI continues to investigate the shooting, but the suspect's motive remains unknown, according to US law enforcement.

