International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/discovery-of-drone-surveillance-by-trumps-shooter-reveals-additional-security-lapses-1119440314.html
Discovery of Drone Surveillance by Trump's Shooter Reveals Additional Security Lapses
Discovery of Drone Surveillance by Trump's Shooter Reveals Additional Security Lapses
Sputnik International
Thomas Matthew Crooks, the shooter who tried to kill Donald Trump at the rally in Pennsylvania, managed to fly a drone for aerial footage of the site, a few hours before the assassination attempt, the WSJ reports, citing law-enforcement officials familiar with the matter.
2024-07-20T08:59+0000
2024-07-20T08:59+0000
americas
donald trump
joe biden
us
pennsylvania
democratic national convention
fbi
us secret service
donald trump assassination attempt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119372206_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba0e1109b7eefbf3e6f0d2c31d814cfd.jpg
Crooks had flown the drone on a programmed flight path several times earlier in the day on July 13, to scour the Butler Farm Show grounds ahead of the event, the officials said. The discovery has raised more serious concerns over the reliability of the security services, the outlet notes. What else has been revealed? On Saturday, a 20-year-old man tried to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania, but the bullet from the gunman's AR assault rifle grazed Trump's right ear. US Secret Service agents killed the gunman moments after he was able to fire several rounds toward the stage, killing one spectator and critically injuring two others.The FBI continues to investigate the shooting, but the suspect's motive remains unknown, according to US law enforcement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/classified-details-of-trump-assassination-attempt-reportedly-more-alarming-than-public-info-1119424669.html
americas
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119372206_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09400f60677fa74cdc1f5073bda703f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
drone surveillance, trump's shooter, aerial footage of the site, donald trump
drone surveillance, trump's shooter, aerial footage of the site, donald trump

Discovery of Drone Surveillance by Trump's Shooter Reveals Additional Security Lapses

08:59 GMT 20.07.2024
© AP Photo / Evan VucciОбстановка на предвыборном митинге в Батлере после покушения на Дональда Трампа
Обстановка на предвыборном митинге в Батлере после покушения на Дональда Трампа - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2024
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
Thomas Matthew Crooks, the shooter who tried to kill Donald Trump at the rally in Pennsylvania, managed to fly a drone for aerial footage of the site, a few hours before the assassination attempt, the WSJ reports, citing law-enforcement officials familiar with the matter.
Crooks had flown the drone on a programmed flight path several times earlier in the day on July 13, to scour the Butler Farm Show grounds ahead of the event, the officials said. The discovery has raised more serious concerns over the reliability of the security services, the outlet notes.
What else has been revealed?
The use of the drone was just one way in which authorities said Crooks had planned his attack.
The perpetrator came to Trump's rally with a pair of homemade bombs designed for detonation with remote control.
The authorities also found primitive explosives and a vest with three 30-round magazines in Crooks' car. This suggests that he probably "wanted to cause greater carnage", according to the article.
Crooks had also ordered several packages labeled "hazardous materials" to be shipped to his home in the past month. He also conducted online searches for Trump rally dates, and information on Biden and the Democratic National Convention.
On Saturday, a 20-year-old man tried to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania, but the bullet from the gunman's AR assault rifle grazed Trump's right ear. US Secret Service agents killed the gunman moments after he was able to fire several rounds toward the stage, killing one spectator and critically injuring two others.
Дональд Трамп после покушения на предвыборном митинге в Батлере, США - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2024
Americas
Classified Details of Trump Assassination Attempt Reportedly More Alarming Than Public Info
18 July, 20:41 GMT
The FBI continues to investigate the shooting, but the suspect's motive remains unknown, according to US law enforcement.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала