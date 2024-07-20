https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/energy-infrastructure-facilities-damaged-in-ukraines-regions-1119440205.html
Energy Infrastructure Facilities Damaged in Ukraine's Regions
Energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Sumy and Chernigov (Chernihiv), Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Saturday.
"At night, Russian drones attacked the facilities of the operator of the power transmission system in Poltava, Sumy, Chernigov regions," the operator said on Telegram. A number of industrial and household consumers in Poltava and Chernigov experienced power outages, the operator added. Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Russian armed forces started striking critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, days after Ukraine bombed the Crimean bridge, which links Crimea to mainland Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Sumy and Chernigov, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Saturday.
"At night, Russian drones attacked the facilities of the operator of the power transmission system in Poltava, Sumy, Chernigov regions," the operator said on Telegram.
A number of industrial and household consumers in Poltava and Chernigov experienced power outages
, the operator added.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Russian armed forces started striking critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, days after Ukraine bombed the Crimean bridge, which links Crimea to mainland Russia.