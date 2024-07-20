International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/energy-infrastructure-facilities-damaged-in-ukraines-regions-1119440205.html
Energy Infrastructure Facilities Damaged in Ukraine's Regions
Energy Infrastructure Facilities Damaged in Ukraine's Regions
Sputnik International
Energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Sumy and Chernigov (Chernihiv), Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Saturday.
2024-07-20T08:26+0000
2024-07-20T08:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
chernigov
russia
ukrenergo
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119309998_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_20081b5954deea35b2116fdc2d8d86d8.jpg
"At night, Russian drones attacked the facilities of the operator of the power transmission system in Poltava, Sumy, Chernigov regions," the operator said on Telegram. A number of industrial and household consumers in Poltava and Chernigov experienced power outages, the operator added. Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Russian armed forces started striking critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, days after Ukraine bombed the Crimean bridge, which links Crimea to mainland Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/ukraines-energy-system-blown-away-by-zelensky-regime-corruption-russian-surgical-strikes-1119135567.html
ukraine
chernigov
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119309998_195:0:1635:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4162e7b3b7b36a6e10614b0042b4d80d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
energy infrastructure, ukraine's regions
energy infrastructure, ukraine's regions

Energy Infrastructure Facilities Damaged in Ukraine's Regions

08:26 GMT 20.07.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defence MinistryStrategic missile carrier Tu-160 drops high-precision air-launched cruise missile
Strategic missile carrier Tu-160 drops high-precision air-launched cruise missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Sumy and Chernigov, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Saturday.
"At night, Russian drones attacked the facilities of the operator of the power transmission system in Poltava, Sumy, Chernigov regions," the operator said on Telegram.
A number of industrial and household consumers in Poltava and Chernigov experienced power outages, the operator added.
In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defense Ministry, a Russian naval ship launches missiles during a high-precision attack on Ukrainian military facilities during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at an unknown location. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2024
Analysis
Ukraine's Energy System Blown Away by Zelensky Regime Corruption, Russian Surgical Strikes
26 June, 11:44 GMT
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Russian armed forces started striking critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, days after Ukraine bombed the Crimean bridge, which links Crimea to mainland Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала