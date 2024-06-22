https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure-and-depots-with-western-weapons-overnight-1119059996.html
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure and Western Weapon Depots Overnight
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure and Western Weapon Depots Overnight
Sputnik International
Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that a Canadian-made Senator armored combat vehicle had been eliminated for the first time. 22.06.2024, Sputnik International
2024-06-22T10:50+0000
2024-06-22T10:50+0000
2024-06-22T11:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_0:0:2177:1225_1920x0_80_0_0_7c9959524ab7ad410f3edd8e5373e5a1.jpg
Russia's Armed Forces hit Ukraine's energy facilities supplying the defense industry overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday. "In response to attempts by the Kiev regime to damage Russian energy facilities, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike tonight with long-range precision weapons from air and sea, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry's summary stated.It noted that the strike targeted Ukraine's energy facilities supporting the operation of the military-industrial complex, as well as ammunition and aviation weapon storage depots supplied by Western countries."The strike objectives have been achieved. All designated targets have been hit," the ministry added.The Defense Ministry also reported that a Canadian Senator armored fighting vehicle operated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was eliminated for the first time. Additionally, in the area of responsibility of the Vostok Battlegroup, the enemy lost over 140 soldiers."Units of the Vostok Battlegroup occupied more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on the personnel and equipment of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the UAF, the 102nd and 123rd Territorial Defense Brigades, and the 21st Brigade of the National Guard in the areas of Varvarovka, Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye region, Prechystovka, and Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to more than 140 military personnel and a Senator armored fighting vehicle of Canadian production," the ministry said.In addition, the UAF lost four vehicles, a 155-mm FH70 howitzer of British production, a 155-mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture, and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/russia-strikes-ukrainian-airport-adapted-for-f-16-jets-blasts-energy-infrastructure-1118640860.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_169:0:1816:1235_1920x0_80_0_0_f821964dabd454901bea8c3e1c58aee8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia
russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure and Western Weapon Depots Overnight
10:50 GMT 22.06.2024 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 22.06.2024)
Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that a Canadian-made Senator armored combat vehicle had been eliminated for the first time.
Russia's Armed Forces hit Ukraine's energy facilities supplying the defense industry overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.
"In response to attempts by the Kiev regime to damage Russian energy facilities
, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike tonight with long-range precision weapons from air and sea, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry's summary stated.
It noted that the strike targeted Ukraine's energy facilities supporting the operation of the military-industrial complex, as well as ammunition and aviation weapon storage depots supplied by Western countries
.
"The strike objectives have been achieved. All designated targets have been hit," the ministry added.
The Defense Ministry also reported that a Canadian Senator armored fighting vehicle operated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was eliminated for the first time. Additionally, in the area of responsibility of the Vostok Battlegroup, the enemy lost over 140 soldiers.
"Units of the Vostok Battlegroup occupied more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on the personnel and equipment of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the UAF, the 102nd and 123rd Territorial Defense Brigades, and the 21st Brigade of the National Guard in the areas of Varvarovka, Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye region, Prechystovka, and Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to more than 140 military personnel and a Senator armored fighting vehicle of Canadian production," the ministry said.
In addition, the UAF lost four vehicles, a 155-mm FH70 howitzer of British production, a 155-mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture, and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.