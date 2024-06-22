https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure-and-depots-with-western-weapons-overnight-1119059996.html

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure and Western Weapon Depots Overnight

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure and Western Weapon Depots Overnight

Sputnik International

Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that a Canadian-made Senator armored combat vehicle had been eliminated for the first time. 22.06.2024, Sputnik International

2024-06-22T10:50+0000

2024-06-22T10:50+0000

2024-06-22T11:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukraine

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_0:0:2177:1225_1920x0_80_0_0_7c9959524ab7ad410f3edd8e5373e5a1.jpg

Russia's Armed Forces hit Ukraine's energy facilities supplying the defense industry overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday. "In response to attempts by the Kiev regime to damage Russian energy facilities, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike tonight with long-range precision weapons from air and sea, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry's summary stated.It noted that the strike targeted Ukraine's energy facilities supporting the operation of the military-industrial complex, as well as ammunition and aviation weapon storage depots supplied by Western countries."The strike objectives have been achieved. All designated targets have been hit," the ministry added.The Defense Ministry also reported that a Canadian Senator armored fighting vehicle operated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was eliminated for the first time. Additionally, in the area of responsibility of the Vostok Battlegroup, the enemy lost over 140 soldiers."Units of the Vostok Battlegroup occupied more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on the personnel and equipment of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the UAF, the 102nd and 123rd Territorial Defense Brigades, and the 21st Brigade of the National Guard in the areas of Varvarovka, Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye region, Prechystovka, and Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to more than 140 military personnel and a Senator armored fighting vehicle of Canadian production," the ministry said.In addition, the UAF lost four vehicles, a 155-mm FH70 howitzer of British production, a 155-mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture, and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/russia-strikes-ukrainian-airport-adapted-for-f-16-jets-blasts-energy-infrastructure-1118640860.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia