Ukraine's Energy System Blown Away by Zelensky Regime Corruption, Russian Surgical Strikes

Ukrainian corruption “deserves a big monument,” as it “saves lives,” Alexander Dudchak, a leading researcher at the Institute for CIS Studies and the Other Ukraine movement expert, told Sputnik.

2024-06-26T11:44+0000

2024-06-26T11:44+0000

2024-06-26T11:48+0000

Ukraine regularly clamors for new air defense weaponry, in ever larger numbers, including US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, from its Western handlers. Meanwhile, the neo-Nazi regime sank half a billion dollars into defense structures built exclusively to defend against Russian drones, which were all destroyed.Ukrainian corruption “deserves a big monument,” as it “saves lives,” Alexander Dudchak, a leading researcher at the Institute for CIS Studies and the Other Ukraine movement expert, told Sputnik. He noted that the rampant misuse of funds the West had injected into the Kiev regime has ultimately helped Russia’s Armed Forces to fulfill their goals with targeted strikes.Ukraine’s ex-interior minister and former Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko recently fumed over “half a billion bucks” that had been wasted to protect electrical substations. The money was spent solely on drone defense, he noted, but it was Russian missiles that successfully carried out the surgical strikes.Besides the misuse of funds, one also needs to acknowledge it is difficult to fend off Russia’s Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile, said the expert. “No matter what they [West] deliver [to Ukraine], it cannot always help,” he noted.Dudchak recalled how Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky had bragged about how well-protected his nation's energy infrastructure was, and that Trypilska thermal power plant was impossible to destroy. “Well, we can see what that protection is worth,” the expert remarked.Officials from the Kiev regime have admitted that providing 100% protection to anything, even a thermal power station, is impossible, despite having four Patriot systems stationed nearby. The pundit emphasized that Russia's advanced weapons have the capability to effectively destroy energy facilities that supply the Zelensky regime's defense industry.“So far it is very difficult to find an antidote for such [state-of the art] means of destruction… That's why the same Patriots don't always work,” Dudchak explained.He added that today we can already see the "accumulated impact effect on the energy system [of Ukraine]." He highlighted the ongoing energy shutdowns affecting industrial and household consumers, and noted that the situation in the Ukrainian capital will worsen as winter approaches.Most importantly, Russia’s successful strikes are taking a dramatic toll on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex amid NATO’s ongoing proxy war.

