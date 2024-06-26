https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/ukraines-energy-system-blown-away-by-zelensky-regime-corruption-russian-surgical-strikes-1119135567.html
Ukraine's Energy System Blown Away by Zelensky Regime Corruption, Russian Surgical Strikes
Ukraine's Energy System Blown Away by Zelensky Regime Corruption, Russian Surgical Strikes
Sputnik International
Ukrainian corruption “deserves a big monument,” as it “saves lives,” Alexander Dudchak, a leading researcher at the Institute for CIS Studies and the Other Ukraine movement expert, told Sputnik.
2024-06-26T11:44+0000
2024-06-26T11:44+0000
2024-06-26T11:48+0000
analysis
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
yuriy lutsenko
nato
russia
patriot
patriot missile system
drones
kinzhal missile system
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119076107_0:5:2199:1241_1920x0_80_0_0_6749ef3d74780ea301ced0c80a814b8f.jpg
Ukraine regularly clamors for new air defense weaponry, in ever larger numbers, including US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, from its Western handlers. Meanwhile, the neo-Nazi regime sank half a billion dollars into defense structures built exclusively to defend against Russian drones, which were all destroyed.Ukrainian corruption “deserves a big monument,” as it “saves lives,” Alexander Dudchak, a leading researcher at the Institute for CIS Studies and the Other Ukraine movement expert, told Sputnik. He noted that the rampant misuse of funds the West had injected into the Kiev regime has ultimately helped Russia’s Armed Forces to fulfill their goals with targeted strikes.Ukraine’s ex-interior minister and former Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko recently fumed over “half a billion bucks” that had been wasted to protect electrical substations. The money was spent solely on drone defense, he noted, but it was Russian missiles that successfully carried out the surgical strikes.Besides the misuse of funds, one also needs to acknowledge it is difficult to fend off Russia’s Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile, said the expert. “No matter what they [West] deliver [to Ukraine], it cannot always help,” he noted.Dudchak recalled how Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky had bragged about how well-protected his nation's energy infrastructure was, and that Trypilska thermal power plant was impossible to destroy. “Well, we can see what that protection is worth,” the expert remarked.Officials from the Kiev regime have admitted that providing 100% protection to anything, even a thermal power station, is impossible, despite having four Patriot systems stationed nearby. The pundit emphasized that Russia's advanced weapons have the capability to effectively destroy energy facilities that supply the Zelensky regime's defense industry.“So far it is very difficult to find an antidote for such [state-of the art] means of destruction… That's why the same Patriots don't always work,” Dudchak explained.He added that today we can already see the "accumulated impact effect on the energy system [of Ukraine]." He highlighted the ongoing energy shutdowns affecting industrial and household consumers, and noted that the situation in the Ukrainian capital will worsen as winter approaches.Most importantly, Russia’s successful strikes are taking a dramatic toll on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex amid NATO’s ongoing proxy war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure-and-depots-with-western-weapons-overnight-1119059996.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/talking-about-this-for-years-ukraines-corruption-is-partly-responsible-for-their-defeat-1118484565.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119076107_267:0:1930:1247_1920x0_80_0_0_12dae01ac450486cc7ba0071f321db4f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian corruption, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian crisis, war in ukraine, russian strike on ukraine, ukraine, zelensky, russia, corruption, embezzlement, western media, west admits, western media admits, western media acknowledges, russian forces, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, russian dominance, russian domination, air superiority, ukraine losing, ukraine is losing, us arms for ukraine, russia is winning, russia winning, russia wins, ukraine retreats, russia advances, russian drones, russian drone attacks, russian strategy
ukrainian corruption, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian crisis, war in ukraine, russian strike on ukraine, ukraine, zelensky, russia, corruption, embezzlement, western media, west admits, western media admits, western media acknowledges, russian forces, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, russian dominance, russian domination, air superiority, ukraine losing, ukraine is losing, us arms for ukraine, russia is winning, russia winning, russia wins, ukraine retreats, russia advances, russian drones, russian drone attacks, russian strategy
Ukraine's Energy System Blown Away by Zelensky Regime Corruption, Russian Surgical Strikes
11:44 GMT 26.06.2024 (Updated: 11:48 GMT 26.06.2024)
Russia has intensified its missile strikes against Ukraine, specifically targeting energy and military infrastructure there. The attacks have successfully taken out ammunition and fuel depots, airfields, military HQs, as well as military production facilities and a key decision-making center, using Kinzhal missiles, and other precision weapons.
Ukraine regularly clamors for new air defense weaponry, in ever larger numbers, including US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems,
from its Western handlers. Meanwhile, the neo-Nazi regime sank half a billion dollars into defense structures built exclusively to defend against Russian drones,
which were all destroyed.
Ukrainian corruption
“deserves a big monument
,” as it “saves lives
,” Alexander Dudchak
, a leading researcher at the Institute for CIS Studies and the Other Ukraine movement expert, told Sputnik
. He noted that the rampant misuse of funds
the West had injected into the Kiev regime has ultimately helped Russia’s Armed Forces to fulfill their goals with targeted strikes.
Ukraine’s ex-interior minister and former Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko recently fumed over “half a billion bucks
” that had been wasted to protect electrical substations. The money was spent solely on drone defense, he noted, but it was Russian missiles
that successfully carried out the surgical strikes.
Russia's Armed Forces hit Ukraine's energy facilities supplying the military industrial complex, Russia's Defense Ministry reported on June 22. In response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage Russian energy facilities, a ministry report stated that Russian forces conducted a coordinated group strike using long-range precision weapons from both air and sea, along with deploying unmanned aerial vehicles. The strike targeted Ukraine's energy facilities supporting the military-industrial complex's function, as well as ammunition and aviation weapon storage depots supplied by Western countries.
“While Ukraine is writing off colossal amounts of money, the Americans and their partners are only too happy to tout all the financial aid being injected into Kiev… It is clear that Ukraine is used as a pretext to accrue lucrative orders for their own military-industrial complex, and generate job creation,” Dudchak clarified.
Besides the misuse of funds, one also needs to acknowledge it is difficult to fend off Russia’s Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile, said the expert. “No matter what they [West] deliver [to Ukraine], it cannot always help,” he noted.
Dudchak recalled how Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky had bragged about how well-protected his nation's energy infrastructure was, and that Trypilska thermal power plant was impossible to destroy. “Well, we can see what that protection is worth,” the expert remarked.
“While the US military-industrial complex struggles to reach its full capacity, they dip into their own stocks, or exhaust the reserves of their partners. Much as they [the US] would like, they cannot deliver more than they are currently doing,” Dudchak pointed out.
Officials from the Kiev regime have admitted that providing 100% protection to anything, even a thermal power station, is impossible, despite having four Patriot systems stationed nearby. The pundit emphasized that Russia's advanced weapons have the capability to effectively destroy energy facilities that supply the Zelensky regime's defense industry.
“So far it is very difficult to find an antidote for such [state-of the art] means of destruction… That's why the same Patriots don't always work,” Dudchak explained.
He added that today we can already see the "accumulated impact effect on the energy system [of Ukraine]." He highlighted the ongoing energy shutdowns affecting industrial and household consumers, and noted that the situation in the Ukrainian capital will worsen as winter approaches.
Most importantly, Russia’s successful strikes
are taking a dramatic toll on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex amid NATO’s ongoing proxy war
.