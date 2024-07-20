https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/scott-ritter-with-dark-eagle-hypersonic-missiles-in-europe-one-mistake-could-spark-all-out-war-1119441609.html

Scott Ritter: With Dark Eagle Hypersonic Missiles in Europe, ‘One Mistake’ Could Spark All-Out War

Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector-turned international affairs observer, tells Sputnik why the prospective deployment of missiles in Germany by 2026 is so dangerous.

The White House announced plans to deploy three types of strategic missiles in Germany last week, with the new capabilities set to include:With such a system, the observer noted, Pentagon planners and hawks in Washington may be tempted to launch aggression against Russian military and leadership targets. This would be in line with the DoD’s long-running Conventional Prompt Strike (formally Prompt Global Strike) initiative – a program which has been in the works since the 2000s.“It’s believed that Russia could bring this system back into operation and deploy it in short order. The RS-26 is a road-mobile system that has the ability of carrying three Avangard hypersonic [glide vehicle] warheads that are nuclear-capable,” Ritter said.The former weapons inspector, who wrote a book on his experiences working with the On-Site Inspection Agency in the late 1980s to verify the USSR’s compliance with the then-recently ratified INF Treaty – which was designed to dramatically reduce nuclear tensions in Europe by eliminating all US and Soviet ground-launched missiles in the 500-5,500 km range, told Sputnik that Washington’s plans to deploy missiles in Germany again are eerily familiar to him.“The American and German decision to deploy the intermediate-range capable systems into Europe is one of the most dangerous decisions that have been made by the US and NATO in a season of dangerous decisions. It’s an irresponsible escalation that, unless it’s reversed, can only lead to very tragic conclusions. It’s déjà vu all over again. We got rid of these weapons once. We made the world safer. The question is, can we do it again? And I would say with the current American and European leadership, the current American and German leadership, I’m not holding out much hope,” the observer summed up.

