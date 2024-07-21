https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/south-koreas-reactor-venture-highlights-loss-of-nuclear-expertise-by-western-powers-1119452061.html

South Korea's Reactor Venture Highlights Loss of Nuclear Expertise by Western Powers

South Korea's Reactor Venture Highlights Loss of Nuclear Expertise by Western Powers

Sputnik International

South Korea’s plan to build two nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic, “effectively making a bridgehead for nuclear plant exports to Europe,” raises a number of interesting questions, says Dr. Chris Busby, a physical chemist and scientific secretary of the European Committee on Radiation Risk.

2024-07-21T20:30+0000

2024-07-21T20:30+0000

2024-07-21T20:30+0000

analysis

opinion

south korea

european union (eu)

nuclear reactor

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083392988_0:203:3077:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_2ed2f25b22cbba0e38cc748f603fc612.jpg

“Why can’t Europe build its own reactors? Why is South Korea suddenly involved?” he inquires, noting that South Korea apparently also plans to export more reactors to the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and “other countries.”The United Kingdom essentially “gave up on building their own” and while France did “jump in… the French EDF just can’t seem to complete one, and costs go up and up and up,” he notes. “As for the US reactors, they have all kinds of problems including cost problems. South Korea must have seen a gap in the market and dived in,” Busby adds. “The Czech government cannot deal with Russia because it is in the EU basket and mustn’t talk to the Russians. No doubt there was a good deal offered by South Korea, and the agreement was signed.” Russian political scientist and nuclear energy expert Alexey Anpilogov also suggests that South Korea’s foray into the nuclear reactor market is the result of the loss of expertise in nuclear power field not only in the United States but also in the EU and even in France who until recently “remained an island of stability of sorts for nuclear energy.” Meanwhile, French nuclear power plant projects, both in France and in Finland, took much longer to complete than originally intended and cost a lot more than originally planned, he adds. “In my opinion, it became apparent in the modern world that if you halt all production activity in some high-tech sphere even for 10-15 years, you end up losing key expertise because during that specialists [in that area] leave you so there is no more succession i.e. the passing of technology to new generations,” he explains. Thus, the problems that could have been easily solved by American and European engineers in the 1970s or 1980s pose a serious challenge for their successors today, which, in the nuclear power field, leads to safety issues and to a serious increase of time and money spent on nuclear projects, Anpilogov concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/peaceful-nuclear-power-where-is-russia-building-facilities-1119327664.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

south korea nuclear reactors, south korea nuclear energy