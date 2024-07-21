https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/syrian-president-assad-russias-policy-confirms-strive-for-peace-1119450554.html

Syrian President Assad: Russia's Policy Confirms Strive for Peace

Russia's policy confirms its position as a force for peace that respects other nations' sovereignty, Syrian President Bashar Assad has said in a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Russian policies and stances are based on respect principles of states sovereignty," Assad was quoted as saying by Syrian state-run news agency SANA. The presidents exchanged congratulatory telegrams to mark the 80th anniversary of establishment of Russia-Syria diplomatic relations.The Syrian president wished the Russian government and the people continued progress and prosperity.Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message addressed to his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad, that Moscow was committed to upholding the Arab Republic's security and sovereignty.President Putin stressed that a deeper Russian-Syrian relationship was beneficial to both nations as it underpinned regional and international peace and stability.

