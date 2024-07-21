https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/syrian-president-assad-russias-policy-confirms-strive-for-peace-1119450554.html
Syrian President Assad: Russia's Policy Confirms Strive for Peace
Russia's policy confirms its position as a force for peace that respects other nations' sovereignty, Syrian President Bashar Assad has said in a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Russian policies and stances are based on respect principles of states sovereignty," Assad was quoted as saying by Syrian state-run news agency SANA. The presidents exchanged congratulatory telegrams to mark the 80th anniversary of establishment of Russia-Syria diplomatic relations.The Syrian president wished the Russian government and the people continued progress and prosperity.Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message addressed to his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad, that Moscow was committed to upholding the Arab Republic's security and sovereignty.President Putin stressed that a deeper Russian-Syrian relationship was beneficial to both nations as it underpinned regional and international peace and stability.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's policy confirms its position as a force for peace that respects other nations' sovereignty, Syrian President Bashar Assad has said in a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Russian policies and stances are based on respect principles of states sovereignty," Assad was quoted as saying by Syrian state-run news agency SANA.
The presidents exchanged congratulatory telegrams to mark the 80th anniversary of establishment of Russia-Syria diplomatic relations.
The Syrian president wished the Russian government and the people continued progress and prosperity.
The Russian and Syrian presidents exchanged messages to mark the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Syria and Russia. The Soviet Union and Syria established diplomatic relations on July 21, 1944.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message addressed to his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad, that Moscow was committed to upholding the Arab Republic's security and sovereignty.
"I would like to confirm that Russia will keep supporting the government of the Syrian Arab Republic in its bid to defend the country’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, as well as to ensure national security and internal stability," Putin said in a message published by the Kremlin.
President Putin stressed that a deeper Russian-Syrian relationship was beneficial to both nations as it underpinned regional and international peace and stability.
