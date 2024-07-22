https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/russian-researchers-develop-innovative-method-to-safely-incinerate-plastic-medical-waste-1119428567.html

Russian Researchers Develop Innovative Method to Safely Incinerate Plastic Medical Waste

Russian Researchers Develop Innovative Method to Safely Incinerate Plastic Medical Waste

Researchers from Vyatka State University proposed a method for disposing of plastic medical waste using an electric field without generating toxic substances.

This proposed technology could form the basis for energy-efficient new waste incineration plants. The results were presented at the Ural Environmental Science Forum “Sustainable Development of Industrial Region" (UESF-2024).Choosing the correct waste disposal method is crucial for several reasons. Firstly, it ensures the most complete disposal of waste. Secondly, it guarantees the safety of the end products of recycling. Refusing to dispose of certain classes of waste can lead to serious environmental consequences, as toxic substances can leach from the materials during storage, contaminating soil, air, and living organisms.Plastic and its contents are among the most difficult types of waste to destroy. Depending on the type, different physical, chemical, and thermal methods are applied to break down the polymer chain into substances with a smaller mass, specialists from Vyatka State University (VyatSU) explained.They noted that medical polymer products, which may contain biomaterial, require special attention. The most effective and safe disposal method is burning, but it is often incomplete without additional actions. Conventional burning produces numerous incomplete oxidation products: carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, phenols, and carcinogenic dioxins. Therefore, specialists are developing methods to "afterburn" polymer products into carbon dioxide and water.VyatSU scientists proposed burning medical polymer products in an electrostatic field. According to experimental data, this approach can reduce carbon monoxide emissions by 20-30% and increase the burning speed of the waste.He added that when the field is directed against the flow of the burning mixture, the flame clings to the fuel, leading to more intensive formation of combustible gas from the polymer. The flame significantly increases, enveloping the sample. This intensifies the mixing of the fresh oxidizer with the decomposed products of the polymer material, resulting in increased combustion completeness.The team plans to identify general patterns of changes in combustion parameters of various substances under the influence of an electric field, and to develop methods to optimize the combustion process as a whole.The knowledge gained can then be applied to improve the operation of any energy installations implementing combustion, the scientists emphasized.

