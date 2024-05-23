https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/potential-northern-sea-route-projects-with-india-under-discussion---rosatom-says-1118600882.html
Potential Northern Sea Route Projects With India Under Discussion - Rosatom Says
Potential Northern Sea Route Projects With India Under Discussion - Rosatom Says
Sputnik International
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Thursday it was discussing potential joint projects on the Northern Sea Route with New Delhi, with a focus on the use of the corridor in the interests of the Indian economy.
2024-05-23T13:41+0000
2024-05-23T13:41+0000
2024-05-23T13:41+0000
world
russia
india
rosatom
new delhi
alexei likhachev
northern sea route
russian far east
suez canal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082155846_0:197:3075:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_052c7a8f8bb161f7747882d724d6c629.jpg
"We are starting to cooperate not only in the nuclear field. There are also discussions about joint projects on the Northern Sea Route and the use of this global transport corridor in the interests of the Indian economy," Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev told reporters. Rosatom and its Indian counterparts are also negotiating a potential partnership in scientific and technological fields such as quantum computing, communications, and quantum sensors, Likhachev said. Rosatom has been the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route since 2018.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/northern-sea-route---key-to-global-trade-1114321168.html
russia
new delhi
russian far east
suez canal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082155846_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_201b7ae7befb7ca5bccd5513d9913bdd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
northern sea route, what is northern sea route, where does northern sea route lay, countries on the northern sea route, traffic through the northern sea route
northern sea route, what is northern sea route, where does northern sea route lay, countries on the northern sea route, traffic through the northern sea route
Potential Northern Sea Route Projects With India Under Discussion - Rosatom Says
SEVERSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Thursday it was discussing potential joint projects on the Northern Sea Route with New Delhi, with a focus on the use of the corridor in the interests of the Indian economy.
"We are starting to cooperate not only in the nuclear field. There are also discussions about joint projects on the Northern Sea Route and the use of this global transport corridor in the interests of the Indian economy
," Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev told
reporters.
Rosatom
and its Indian counterparts are also negotiating a potential partnership in scientific and technological fields such as quantum computing, communications, and quantum sensors, Likhachev said.
19 October 2023, 17:55 GMT
"Intensive negotiations, I think, will bring us to a completely new quality level of interaction with India not only in traditional nuclear competencies, but also in a number of projects on technological sovereignty," he added.
The Northern Sea Route is over 3,000 nautical miles (3,500 miles) long and connects the Barents Sea and the Bering Strait. It is the shortest route between Europe and Asia, as well as the shortest sea route between Russia's Far East and its European part. The entire route takes from seven to 15 days on board a ship with an ice-breaking capacity. In addition to being shorter than the alternative southern route via the Suez Canal, the northern route also poses no piracy risks for the ships and crew.
Rosatom has been the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route
since 2018.