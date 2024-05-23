https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/potential-northern-sea-route-projects-with-india-under-discussion---rosatom-says-1118600882.html

Potential Northern Sea Route Projects With India Under Discussion - Rosatom Says

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Thursday it was discussing potential joint projects on the Northern Sea Route with New Delhi, with a focus on the use of the corridor in the interests of the Indian economy.

"We are starting to cooperate not only in the nuclear field. There are also discussions about joint projects on the Northern Sea Route and the use of this global transport corridor in the interests of the Indian economy," Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev told reporters. Rosatom and its Indian counterparts are also negotiating a potential partnership in scientific and technological fields such as quantum computing, communications, and quantum sensors, Likhachev said. Rosatom has been the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route since 2018.

