Potential Northern Sea Route Projects With India Under Discussion - Rosatom Says

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Thursday it was discussing potential joint projects on the Northern Sea Route with New Delhi, with a focus on the use of the corridor in the interests of the Indian economy.
"We are starting to cooperate not only in the nuclear field. There are also discussions about joint projects on the Northern Sea Route and the use of this global transport corridor in the interests of the Indian economy," Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev told reporters. Rosatom and its Indian counterparts are also negotiating a potential partnership in scientific and technological fields such as quantum computing, communications, and quantum sensors, Likhachev said. Rosatom has been the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route since 2018.
13:41 GMT 23.05.2024
© Photo : SovcomflotSovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so
SEVERSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Thursday it was discussing potential joint projects on the Northern Sea Route with New Delhi, with a focus on the use of the corridor in the interests of the Indian economy.
"We are starting to cooperate not only in the nuclear field. There are also discussions about joint projects on the Northern Sea Route and the use of this global transport corridor in the interests of the Indian economy," Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev told reporters.
Rosatom and its Indian counterparts are also negotiating a potential partnership in scientific and technological fields such as quantum computing, communications, and quantum sensors, Likhachev said.
"Intensive negotiations, I think, will bring us to a completely new quality level of interaction with India not only in traditional nuclear competencies, but also in a number of projects on technological sovereignty," he added.

The Northern Sea Route is over 3,000 nautical miles (3,500 miles) long and connects the Barents Sea and the Bering Strait. It is the shortest route between Europe and Asia, as well as the shortest sea route between Russia's Far East and its European part. The entire route takes from seven to 15 days on board a ship with an ice-breaking capacity. In addition to being shorter than the alternative southern route via the Suez Canal, the northern route also poses no piracy risks for the ships and crew.

Rosatom has been the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route since 2018.
