Russian Forces Liberate Strategic Settlement in Donetsk People’s Republic
The village was freed as a result of active actions by units of Russia’s Yug (South) Battle Group, who then managed to take more advantageous positions at the front line
The Russian Armed Forces have liberated the village of Ivano-Daryevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement on Tuesday.Ukraine’s losses included 750 soldiers, four 152-mm D-20 guns, a 122-mm howitzer D-30, a US-made 155-mm howitzer M198, two electronic warfare stations Anklav-N, and six field ammunition depots.The liberation of the village is believed to create a bridgehead for a direct attack on Seversk from the southeast. Seizing the town may help the Russian troops almost completely clear the administrative border between the DPR and the Lugansk People's Republic of Kiev's presence.
Moscow's Defense Ministry said that the village was freed as a result of actions by units of Russia’s Yug (South) Battlegroup, who then managed to take more advantageous positions at the front line.
The Russian Armed Forces have liberated the village of Ivano-Daryevka in the Donetsk People's Republi
c (DPR), Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement on Tuesday.
Additionally, the Russian forces destroyed the troops and military equipment of 11 Ukrainian brigades stationed in the areas of Kalinin, Verkhnekamenskoye, Antonovka, Krasnogorovka, Konstantinovka, Zaliznyanskoye and Chasov Yar in the DPR, according to a MoD statement.
Ukraine’s losses included 750 soldiers, four 152-mm D-20 guns, a 122-mm howitzer D-30, a US-made 155-mm howitzer M198, two electronic warfare stations Anklav-N, and six field ammunition depots.
Ivano-Daryevka is located near the Staraya Plotva River, eight kilometers southeast of the town of Seversk, an important logistical hub of the Ukrainian Army located to the north of the DPR.
The liberation of the village is believed to create a bridgehead for a direct attack on Seversk from the southeast. Seizing the town may help the Russian troops almost completely clear the administrative border between the DPR and the Lugansk People's Republic of Kiev's presence.
of Kiev's presence.