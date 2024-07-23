https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/russian-forces-liberate-strategic-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1119471561.html

Russian Forces Liberate Strategic Settlement in Donetsk People’s Republic

Russian Forces Liberate Strategic Settlement in Donetsk People’s Republic

Sputnik International

The village was freed as a result of active actions by units of Russia’s Yug (South) Battle Group, who then managed to take more advantageous positions at the front line

2024-07-23T13:21+0000

2024-07-23T13:21+0000

2024-07-23T13:21+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

armed forces

liberation

village

military equipment

servicemen

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119471382_0:0:3069:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_5e06cec059603a0505dba1edc8198b29.jpg

The Russian Armed Forces have liberated the village of Ivano-Daryevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement on Tuesday.Ukraine’s losses included 750 soldiers, four 152-mm D-20 guns, a 122-mm howitzer D-30, a US-made 155-mm howitzer M198, two electronic warfare stations Anklav-N, and six field ammunition depots.The liberation of the village is believed to create a bridgehead for a direct attack on Seversk from the southeast. Seizing the town may help the Russian troops almost completely clear the administrative border between the DPR and the Lugansk People's Republic of Kiev's presence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/russian-troops-liberate-urozhaynoye-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1119370178.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

liberation of the village of ivano-daryevka in the donetsk people's republic, the russian armed forces, destruction of the manpower and military equipment of 11 ukrainian brigades