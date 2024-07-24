Motives Behind Ukrainian Foreign Minister's Peace Statements Unclear - Kremlin

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/kremlin-says-meaning-of-kulebas-statements-on-peace-negotiations-unclear-1119487835.html
Moscow does not know what is behind Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's statements and hopes to receive clarifications in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Furthermore, Volodymyr Zelensky has clearly lost his legitimacy, Peskov noted.
SOLNECHNOGORSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Moscow does not know what is behind Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's statements and hopes to receive clarifications in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
During talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing earlier in the day, Kuleba said that Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia
, adding that they must be rational and practical, aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.
"We do not know what is behind these statements, we have not even heard these statements from the mouth of Mr. Kuleba. We hope that we will receive some clarifications in the near future," Peskov said at the site of the Festival of new media.
"Our president has said more than once that President Zelenskyy has clearly lost his legitimacy," Peskov said.
The issue of Zelenskyy's legitimacy and the ban in Ukraine on negotiations with Moscow remain a problem and can significantly complicate the peace process, Peskov added.
"At the moment, this certainly remains a problem, just as the decree of the President of Ukraine, which prohibits negotiations with President Putin, remains a problem. These are factors that can significantly complicate the peace process," he said.
Russia remains ready for negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Peskov highlighted.
"Russia has never refused a peace process, and we maintain our readiness. We have the task of ensuring our security for both ourselves and future generations. Of course, a peace process is preferable," he said.
Moscow has repeatedly stated its readiness for negotiations. Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forward initiatives for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare readiness for negotiations following the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the new regions of Russia. Additionally, he mentioned that Kyiv should renounce its intentions to join NATO, conduct demilitarization and denazification, and adopt a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status. The Russian leader also mentioned the lifting of sanctions against Russia.