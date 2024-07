https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/ukraine-ready-for-negotiations-with-russia---ukrainian-foreign-minister-1119482004.html

Ukraine Ready for Negotiations with Russia - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian side is willing and ready to conduct dialogue and negotiations with the Russian side," Kuleba was quoted as saying by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.Earlier Vladimir Putin explained that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) remains the only legitimate authority in the country while Volodymyr Zelensky and executive branch has lost legitimacy.Putin added that Russia requires Ukraine to adopt a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, as well as complete withdrawal of Kiev troops from the new Russian regions.Kiev regime introduced legal ban on peace talks with Russia with remains in effect.

