Netanyahu’s Address ‘Worst Presentation’ by Foreign Leader to US Congress – Pelosi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to a joint session of the US Congress was the worst ever address by a foreign leader before the legislative body, former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to a joint session of the US Congress was the worst ever address by a foreign leader before the legislative body, former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday.Earlier in the day Netanyahu delivered a speech to US lawmakers at the invitation of congressional leaders. However a number of lawmakers, including Pelosi, opted not to attend the speech.The families of Israeli captives held in Gaza are seeking a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian group Hamas, Pelosi said. The California lawmaker claimed she hoped Netanyahu would pursue such a deal to secure the return of the dozens of hostages still thought to be alive after almost 10 months of Israeli bombardment of the territory.Netanyahu's speech prompted protests outside the US Capitol building during which law enforcement deployed pepper spray and detained some demonstrators. Brian Becker, the National Director of the antiwar ANSWER Coalition, told Sputnik that law enforcement's response was an unprovoked attack on the protesters.The protestor attributed Biden's decision to end his reelection effort to unrest within the party over his response to the situation in Gaza, where the official death toll stands at nearly 40,000.Netanyahu arrived in Washington Monday to hold meetings with the US president and his Republican opponent Donald Trump ahead of his address to Congress. It was revealed Harris would also be meeting with Netanyahu behind closed doors, although she opted not to attend the Israeli leader's speech.US Representative Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian member of US Congress, registered opposition to Netanyahu's speech from the audience by holding up a sign that read "war criminal" and "guilty of genocide."
23:21 GMT 24.07.2024 (Updated: 23:30 GMT 24.07.2024)
"Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation in the House Chamber today was by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States, Pelosi said via the social media platform X Wednesday.
Earlier in the day Netanyahu delivered a speech to US lawmakers at the invitation of congressional leaders. However a number of lawmakers, including Pelosi, opted not to attend the speech.
The families of Israeli captives held in Gaza are seeking a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian group Hamas, Pelosi said. The California lawmaker claimed she hoped Netanyahu would pursue such a deal to secure the return of the dozens of hostages still thought to be alive after almost 10 months of Israeli bombardment of the territory.
Netanyahu's speech prompted protests outside the US Capitol building during which law enforcement deployed pepper spray
and detained some demonstrators. Brian Becker, the National Director of the antiwar ANSWER Coalition, told Sputnik that law enforcement's response was an unprovoked attack on the protesters
.
"Kamala Harris can do whatever she wants to do, but if she goes against [supporters of Palestine], she's going to lose this election," said one demonstrator who criticized the Biden administration's military support for the Israeli regime. "If Democrats want to maintain their power, they need to change their course on Gaza."
The protestor attributed Biden's decision to end his reelection effort to unrest within the party over his response to the situation in Gaza
, where the official death toll stands at nearly 40,000.
Netanyahu arrived in Washington Monday to hold meetings with the US president and his Republican opponent Donald Trump ahead of his address to Congress. It was revealed Harris would also be meeting with Netanyahu behind closed doors, although she opted not to attend the Israeli leader's speech.
US Representative Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian member of US Congress, registered opposition to Netanyahu's speech from the audience by holding up a sign that read "war criminal" and "guilty of genocide."
"I will never back down in speaking truth to power," the Michigan congresswoman wrote on social media. "The apartheid government of Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians. Palestinians will not be erased. Solidarity with all those outside of these walls in the streets protesting and exercising their right to dissent."