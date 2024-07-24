https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/russias-krasnopol-shell-a-munition-abrams-tank-crews-see-in-nightmares-1119486514.html

Russia's Krasnopol Shell: A Munition Abrams Tank Crews See in Nightmares

Russian weaponry shattered the myth of NATO superiority during the special military operation, successfully eliminating its most advanced equipment, including advanced battle tanks.

The Krasnopol projectile used by the Russian Army is able to crush the much-hyped US-built Abrams tanks and other Ukrainian military equipment in one zap. Here is what you need to know about the fearsome Russian weapon: • The 2K25 Krasnopol is a 152/155mm laser-guided high-precision artillery shell, which can be fired from a variety of platforms, including self-propelled howitzers, multiple rocket launchers, and infantry fighting vehicles; • With a range of up to 25 kilometers (15 miles), the 51-kg “smart” projectile can effectively engage a wide range of targets, including troops, armored vehicles, as well as command posts, fortifications and warehouses; • The Krasnopol consists of two sections: a control unit with retractable wings and a warhead with explosives, a booster engine and stabilizers; • The shell’s semi-active laser guidance system ensures a near-perfect strike, with a deviation of no more than two meters from a target, be it a fixed or moving one; • When it comes to accuracy, the Krasnopol is notably much more effective than the US-made M982 Excalibur, a GPS-guided projectile, used by the Ukrainian military, sources earlier told Sputnik; • To improve the projectile’s target aiming-related characteristics, Russian troops use unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with a rangefinder and a target designator; • Russia’s Ministry of Defense has meanwhile released a video of a howitzer wiping out a Ukrainian Abrams tank on the battlefield with just one shot, as a crewmember seen in the footage put it.

