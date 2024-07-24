International
WATCH LIVE: Protesters Gather Near US Capitol to Oppose Netanyahu's Congress Address
Russia's Su-27 Intercepts UK Reconnaissance Aircraft Over Black Sea
Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled as an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon fighters of the Royal Air Force approaching the state border over the Black Sea, foreign aircraft made a turn, and no breach of the state border was allowed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"On July 24, Russian means of airspace control over the Black Sea detected air targets approaching the state border of the Russian Federation. In order to prevent any breach of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces on duty was scrambled," the statement says. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air targets as an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon fighters of the Royal Air Force. "As the Russian fighter approached, foreign military aircraft made a turn from the Russian state border. The Russian aircraft returned safely to its home airfield. There was no breach of the state border of the Russian Federation," the ministry said. The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching aircraft of a foreign state, it added.
Russia's Su-27 Intercepts UK Reconnaissance Aircraft Over Black Sea

14:48 GMT 24.07.2024 (Updated: 14:55 GMT 24.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled as an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon fighters of the Royal Air Force approaching the state border over the Black Sea, foreign aircraft made a turn, and no breach of the state border was allowed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"On July 24, Russian means of airspace control over the Black Sea detected air targets approaching the state border of the Russian Federation. In order to prevent any breach of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces on duty was scrambled," the statement says.
The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air targets as an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon fighters of the Royal Air Force.
Military
Military
Why Does NATO See the Black Sea as a Key Strategic Prize?
10 July, 16:19 GMT
"As the Russian fighter approached, foreign military aircraft made a turn from the Russian state border. The Russian aircraft returned safely to its home airfield. There was no breach of the state border of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.
The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching aircraft of a foreign state, it added.
