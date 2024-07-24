https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/russias-su-27-intercepts-uk-reconnaissance-aircraft-over-black-sea-1119487048.html

Russia's Su-27 Intercepts UK Reconnaissance Aircraft Over Black Sea

Russia's Su-27 Intercepts UK Reconnaissance Aircraft Over Black Sea

Sputnik International

Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled as an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon fighters of the Royal Air Force approaching the state border over the Black Sea, foreign aircraft made a turn, and no breach of the state border was allowed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2024-07-24T14:48+0000

2024-07-24T14:48+0000

2024-07-24T14:55+0000

military

black sea

russia

russian defense ministry

su-27

typhoon

united kingdom (uk)

raf (uk)

raf typhoon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/09/1080113262_0:123:3207:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_1d3f987d6ee407d7684c5796ace31826.jpg

"On July 24, Russian means of airspace control over the Black Sea detected air targets approaching the state border of the Russian Federation. In order to prevent any breach of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces on duty was scrambled," the statement says. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air targets as an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon fighters of the Royal Air Force. "As the Russian fighter approached, foreign military aircraft made a turn from the Russian state border. The Russian aircraft returned safely to its home airfield. There was no breach of the state border of the Russian Federation," the ministry said. The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching aircraft of a foreign state, it added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/why-does-nato-see-the-black-sea-as-a-key-strategic-prize-1119327309.html

black sea

russia

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian su-27, russian su-27 intercepts surveillance plane, balck sea, uk raf