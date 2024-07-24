https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/scholz-receives-highest-salary-among-eu-leaders---reports-1119488044.html

Scholz Receives Highest Salary Among EU Leaders - Reports

Scholz Receives Highest Salary Among EU Leaders - Reports

Sputnik International

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earns 348,300 euros ($377,800) gross per year, which is the highest salary among the heads of state and government of the European Union.

2024-07-24T17:00+0000

2024-07-24T17:00+0000

2024-07-24T17:00+0000

world

olaf scholz

robert fico

viktor orban

hungary

europe

european union (eu)

luxembourg

germany

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117359694_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_13833d50b788d84067df2eb7a76ea229.jpg

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer ranks second in terms of salary among the EU leaders, earning 306,446 euros gross per year, followed by Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden with 256,800 euros, the report said. At the same time, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban receives the highest salary relative to Hungary's average gross income compared with the other European leaders, earning 191,702 euros gross per year, which is 9.5 times above the average salary in his country, the media outlet reported. He is followed by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico with a gross annual salary of 132,000 euros and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala with that of 130,012 euros, the report said.It is noteworthy that Scholz reiterated on Wednesday his intention to be re-elected as the head of government in 2025. "As chancellor, I will run to become chancellor again," Scholz said at the traditional summer press conference. Despite the low ratings of his Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the ruling coalition, as well as the disastrous election results for the SPD in the European Parliament, Scholz has repeatedly spoken about his plans to compete again for the post of chancellor in 2025.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/over-60-of-germans-want-to-replace-german-chancellor-scholz---poll-1116041812.html

hungary

luxembourg

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, european union, germany, olaf scholz