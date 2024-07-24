https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/scholz-receives-highest-salary-among-eu-leaders---reports-1119488044.html
Scholz Receives Highest Salary Among EU Leaders - Reports
Scholz Receives Highest Salary Among EU Leaders - Reports
Sputnik International
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earns 348,300 euros ($377,800) gross per year, which is the highest salary among the heads of state and government of the European Union.
2024-07-24T17:00+0000
2024-07-24T17:00+0000
2024-07-24T17:00+0000
world
olaf scholz
robert fico
viktor orban
hungary
europe
european union (eu)
luxembourg
germany
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117359694_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_13833d50b788d84067df2eb7a76ea229.jpg
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer ranks second in terms of salary among the EU leaders, earning 306,446 euros gross per year, followed by Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden with 256,800 euros, the report said. At the same time, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban receives the highest salary relative to Hungary's average gross income compared with the other European leaders, earning 191,702 euros gross per year, which is 9.5 times above the average salary in his country, the media outlet reported. He is followed by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico with a gross annual salary of 132,000 euros and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala with that of 130,012 euros, the report said.It is noteworthy that Scholz reiterated on Wednesday his intention to be re-elected as the head of government in 2025. "As chancellor, I will run to become chancellor again," Scholz said at the traditional summer press conference. Despite the low ratings of his Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the ruling coalition, as well as the disastrous election results for the SPD in the European Parliament, Scholz has repeatedly spoken about his plans to compete again for the post of chancellor in 2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/over-60-of-germans-want-to-replace-german-chancellor-scholz---poll-1116041812.html
hungary
luxembourg
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117359694_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10d2c042554661608adb2d91886421b2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
europe, european union, germany, olaf scholz
europe, european union, germany, olaf scholz
Scholz Receives Highest Salary Among EU Leaders - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earns 348,300 euros ($377,800) gross per year, which is the highest salary among the heads of state and government of the European Union, the VSquare investigative media outlet reported on Wednesday.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer ranks second in terms of salary among the EU leaders, earning 306,446 euros gross per year, followed by Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden with 256,800 euros, the report said.
Thus, Scholz earns about 5.9 times as much as the average German, according to the data published by VSquare.
At the same time, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban receives the highest salary relative to Hungary's average gross income compared with the other European leaders, earning 191,702 euros gross per year, which is 9.5 times above the average salary in his country, the media outlet reported. He is followed by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico with a gross annual salary of 132,000 euros and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala with that of 130,012 euros, the report said.
It is noteworthy that Scholz reiterated
on Wednesday his intention to be re-elected as the head of government in 2025.
"As chancellor, I will run to become chancellor again," Scholz said at the traditional summer press conference.
Despite the low ratings of his Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the ruling coalition, as well as the disastrous election results for the SPD in the European Parliament, Scholz has repeatedly spoken about his plans to compete again for the post of chancellor in 2025.