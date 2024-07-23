https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/russia-strikes-at-western-instructors-near-kharkov-with-iskander-m-missiles-1119468657.html
Russia Strikes at Western Instructors Near Kharkov With Iskander-M Missiles
Sputnik International
A crew of the Iskander-M missile system struck a temporary deployment point for instructors and mercenaries from Western countries in the Kharkov region, killing about 50 instructors, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The crew of the Iskander-M tactical missile system launched a missile attack on a point of temporary deployment of instructors and mercenaries from Western countries in the village of Dergachi, Kharkov region. As a result of the strike, about 50 foreign instructors were killed," the statement says. In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of the strike.
MOSCOW (Sputnik)- A crew of the Iskander-M missile system struck a temporary deployment point for instructors and mercenaries from Western countries in the Kharkov region, killing about 50 instructors, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The crew of the Iskander-M tactical missile system launched a missile attack on a point of temporary deployment of instructors and mercenaries from Western countries in the village of Dergachi, Kharkov region. As a result of the strike, about 50 foreign instructors were killed," the statement says.
In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of the strike.