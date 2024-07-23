https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/russia-strikes-at-western-instructors-near-kharkov-with-iskander-m-missiles-1119468657.html

Russia Strikes at Western Instructors Near Kharkov With Iskander-M Missiles

Russia Strikes at Western Instructors Near Kharkov With Iskander-M Missiles

Sputnik International

A crew of the Iskander-M missile system struck a temporary deployment point for instructors and mercenaries from Western countries in the Kharkov region, killing about 50 instructors, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2024-07-23T08:48+0000

2024-07-23T08:48+0000

2024-07-23T08:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russian army

russian ministry of defense

kharkov

iskander-m

iskander ballistic missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/13/1118014720_0:169:1620:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4210c5dab771f4cf62d04b4038178982.jpg

"The crew of the Iskander-M tactical missile system launched a missile attack on a point of temporary deployment of instructors and mercenaries from Western countries in the village of Dergachi, Kharkov region. As a result of the strike, about 50 foreign instructors were killed," the statement says. In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of the strike.

kharkov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special operation ukraine, ukraine conflict, ukrainian crisis, ukraine hostilities, strike on kharkov, iskander kharkov