Russia Strikes at Western Instructors Near Kharkov With Iskander-M Missiles

WATCH: Lavrov Sits Down With Heads of Russian Non-Profit Organizations
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
A crew of the Iskander-M missile system struck a temporary deployment point for instructors and mercenaries from Western countries in the Kharkov region, killing about 50 instructors, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The crew of the Iskander-M tactical missile system launched a missile attack on a point of temporary deployment of instructors and mercenaries from Western countries in the village of Dergachi, Kharkov region. As a result of the strike, about 50 foreign instructors were killed," the statement says. In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of the strike.
MOSCOW (Sputnik)- A crew of the Iskander-M missile system struck a temporary deployment point for instructors and mercenaries from Western countries in the Kharkov region, killing about 50 instructors, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The crew of the Iskander-M tactical missile system launched a missile attack on a point of temporary deployment of instructors and mercenaries from Western countries in the village of Dergachi, Kharkov region. As a result of the strike, about 50 foreign instructors were killed," the statement says.
In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of the strike.
