Russian Space Company Gonets Plans to Launch 40 Small Satellites by 2027
Russian Space Company Gonets Plans to Launch 40 Small Satellites by 2027
The Russian Gonets Satellite System company is planning to launch two small spacecraft next year in cooperation with the Fifth Generation experimental and design bureau as well as to increase the number of its small satellites in the orbit to 40 by 2027, the company told Sputnik.
"The development plans for the Gonets.MKA segment include launching two small spacecraft in 2025 and 40 by the end of 2027. The [satellite] constellation's further development involves growing it to 1,000 satellites in the orbit," the company said. The Gonets.MKA small spacecraft constellation is being developed under a three-part agreement between Fifth Generation, Gonets Satellite System and Russian state space corporation Roscosmos.
14:17 GMT 25.07.2024 (Updated: 14:51 GMT 25.07.2024)
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФRussia Rokot Rocket Launch
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Gonets Satellite System company is planning to launch two small spacecraft next year in cooperation with the Fifth Generation experimental and design bureau as well as to increase the number of its small satellites in the orbit to 40 by 2027, the company told Sputnik.
"The development plans for the Gonets.MKA segment include launching two small spacecraft in 2025 and 40 by the end of 2027. The [satellite] constellation's further development involves growing it to 1,000 satellites in the orbit," the company said.
The Gonets.MKA small spacecraft constellation is being developed under a three-part agreement between Fifth Generation, Gonets Satellite System and Russian state space corporation Roscosmos.
