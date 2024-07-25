Russia's Baltic Fleet Group to Make Port Call in Cuba's Havana From July 27-30 - Ministry

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russias-baltic-fleet-group-to-make-port-call-in-cubas-havana-from-july-27-30---ministry-1119496290.html
A group of Russian Baltic Fleet warships will make a port call in the Cuban capital of Havana from July 27-30, the Cuban Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that one of the ships will be accessible to visitors.
"Between July 27 and 30, vessels of the Russian Baltic Fleet, including the Smolny training ship, the Neustrashimy patrol vessel, and the Yelnya tanker, will arrive in the port of Havana on a working visit," the ministry said in a statement. The Smolny training ship will be open to the public from July 28-29. Another group of Russian Northern Fleet naval ships made a port visit to Havana on an official visit from June 12–17. The group included the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan nuclear-powered submarine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of Russian Baltic Fleet warships will make a port call in the Cuban capital of Havana from July 27-30, the Cuban Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that one of the ships will be accessible to visitors.
"Between July 27 and 30, vessels of the Russian Baltic Fleet, including the Smolny training ship, the Neustrashimy patrol vessel, and the Yelnya tanker, will arrive in the port of Havana
on a working visit," the ministry said in a statement.
The Smolny training ship will be open to the public from July 28-29.
Another group of Russian Northern Fleet
naval ships made a port visit to Havana on an official visit
from June 12–17. The group included the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan nuclear-powered submarine.