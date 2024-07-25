International
Russia's Baltic Fleet Group to Make Port Call in Cuba's Havana From July 27-30 - Ministry
Russia's Baltic Fleet Group to Make Port Call in Cuba's Havana From July 27-30 - Ministry
A group of Russian Baltic Fleet warships will make a port call in the Cuban capital of Havana from July 27-30, the Cuban Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that one of the ships will be accessible to visitors.
"Between July 27 and 30, vessels of the Russian Baltic Fleet, including the Smolny training ship, the Neustrashimy patrol vessel, and the Yelnya tanker, will arrive in the port of Havana on a working visit," the ministry said in a statement. The Smolny training ship will be open to the public from July 28-29. Another group of Russian Northern Fleet naval ships made a port visit to Havana on an official visit from June 12–17. The group included the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan nuclear-powered submarine.
Russia's Baltic Fleet Group to Make Port Call in Cuba's Havana From July 27-30 - Ministry

© AP Photo / Arial LeyThe Russian Navy Admiral Gorshkov frigate arrives at the port of Havana, Cuba
© AP Photo / Arial Ley
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of Russian Baltic Fleet warships will make a port call in the Cuban capital of Havana from July 27-30, the Cuban Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that one of the ships will be accessible to visitors.
"Between July 27 and 30, vessels of the Russian Baltic Fleet, including the Smolny training ship, the Neustrashimy patrol vessel, and the Yelnya tanker, will arrive in the port of Havana on a working visit," the ministry said in a statement.
The rescue and tugboat Nikolai Chiker, part of the Russian naval detachment visiting Cuba, docks at Havana's harbor - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2024
Multimedia
Russian Northern Fleet Ships in Cuba: Photo Highlights
13 June, 13:21 GMT
The Smolny training ship will be open to the public from July 28-29.
Another group of Russian Northern Fleet naval ships made a port visit to Havana on an official visit from June 12–17. The group included the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan nuclear-powered submarine.
