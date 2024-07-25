https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/us-targets-one-third-of-all-countries-on-earth-with-some-sort-of-sanctions-1119506677.html

US Targets One-Third of All Countries on Earth With Some Sort of Sanctions

US Targets One-Third of All Countries on Earth With Some Sort of Sanctions

Sputnik International

The United States is the all-round champion in the number of sanctions imposed on its adversaries and rivals, with one-third of all countries on Earth subject to some sort of restrictions, according to a new analysis by the Washington Post published on Thursday.

2024-07-25T17:14+0000

2024-07-25T17:14+0000

2024-07-25T17:14+0000

economy

us

sanctions

treasury department

russian economy under sanctions

russia

daniel ortega

fidel castro

joe biden

north korea

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/16/1079953761_0:15:1800:1028_1920x0_80_0_0_5ea29f983b1a441fbe7cf0a99c5febb1.jpg

Starting in the 1990s, successive US administrations have made economic punitive measures and economic warfare the main instrument of their foreign policy, which all too often are ineffective and backfire, the analysis said. Decades-long sanctions on North Korea for instance have failed to dissuade Pyongyang from advancing its weapons programs and developing intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities, the analysis said. The US sanctions on Nicaragua and Cuba have proved completely ineffective in removing the respective administrations of Daniel Ortega and Fidel Castro (now Miguel Diaz-Canel). The Biden administration has never been able to say "no" to the temptation of the power of sanctions and the apparent ease of their application, as Treasury Department staffers have had to shelve their drafts on the restructuring of the sanctions system and give way to new economically suffocating measures. Between February 2022 and January 2024 alone, the United States imposed sanctions on more than 16,000 individuals, over 9,000 companies, and more than 3,200 institutions from Russia, making the country the most sanctioned one in the world.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/jeffrey-sachs-us-sanctions-against-russia-and-china-destined-to-fail-1113405612.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/russia-will-recover-not-disappear-due-to-sanctions---us-investor-jim-rogers-1119184483.html

russia

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, american sanctions, us the sanctions leader, sanctions against russia, anti-russian sanctions, sanctions doesn't work