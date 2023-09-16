https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/jeffrey-sachs-us-sanctions-against-russia-and-china-destined-to-fail-1113405612.html

Jeffrey Sachs: US Sanctions Against Russia and China Destined to Fail

The US overestimated its capabilities when trying to undermine Russia and China's economies, the Columbia University economist told Sputnik's New Rules podcast.

2023-09-16T12:00+0000

2023-09-16T12:00+0000

2023-09-16T12:26+0000

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/16/1108672524_0:94:3307:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_337084faaf6665d443ecccf6c99f04ff.jpg

Sanctions have failed to bring Russia to its knees, as the nation's economy has proved to be far more resilient than Western policymakers ever imagined.Back in March-February 2022 they projected that a bunch of restrictions would be effectively a knockout punch against the Russian economy, that they would bring military production to a halt and that they could even potentially cause mass political unrest. None of that has materialized. Why did Western analysts get Russia so wrong?"Russia not only has vast domestic capacity in the economy, which Western analysts underestimated, but it has continuing trade links with most of the world and oil that it didn't sell to Europe directly, it sold to Asia. And a lot of that oil turned around and came back to Europe anyway at higher prices for Europe, but through Asian middlemen. So the sanctions regime is generally a failure. And in the case of Russia, it failed in two fundamental ways. One, not achieving at all the aims of the sanctions. And two, not even hindering the Russian economy to any significant extent," the professor continued.What's Behind Russia's Economic Resilience?Western politicians have a long record of belittling Russia's economy. Barack Obama used to call the Russian economy small, weak, isolated and "in tatters"; late Senator John McCain went even so far as to smear Russia as "a gas station masquerading as a country"; late ex-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright predicted that Russia would be "economically crippled and strategically vulnerable" after launching its special operation in Ukraine; Joe Biden asserted to the press in March 2022 that the Russian ruble was almost "reduced to rubble.""So there was a lot of ignorance, I would say, in the West or make believe or wish fulfillment in Western capitals, especially Washington, about what Russia can and can't do and what would happen with the sanctions. I remember at the start of the sanctions, of course, in the conversations that I had with Washington, they really did believe this was the absolute definitive weapon cutting Russia out of SWIFT. This was going to be it. This was somehow so dramatic, it would decisively end the conflict. Yeah, completely naive."Who Has Forged the Biggest Alliance?In addition, the US miscalculated its capability of drumming support for its initiatives, according to the professor. It has turned out that the US alliance is not that big, actually. The US has the UK, the EU, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, but the group constitutes just 10 to 12% of the world population, meaning that it's not a dominant power, he noted.When one looks at the gross domestic product (GDP) indicator, one would see that the main industrialized powers, known as the Group of Seven (G7), constitute about 30% of world GDP measured at international prices. At the same time, BRICS 11, the expanded version of the five-member group of developing nations, accounts for 37% of world output, seven percentage points greater than the G7. And all BRICS members are actively engaged with Russia, the professor emphasized.Why US Can't Stop China's RiseAnother member of BRICS, China, has also been targeted by Washington, being seen as the most "comprehensive and serious challenge" to US security. However, most recently, US thought leaders declared the end of China's economic miracle while US President Joe Biden called the People's Republic a "ticking time bomb.""China is a ticking time bomb ... China is in trouble. China was growing at 8% a year to maintain growth. Now close to 2% a year," the US president claimed in early August, misstating the nation's growth indicators. In reality, in the second quarter of 2023 the Chinese economy expanded by 6.3% year-on-year which is the highest in the world among major economies.The economist explained that advanced complex economies sometimes face slowdowns and even recession. That happened to the US; that happened to Europe. "But to use the early glimmerings of a little bit slower growth than had been forecast to mean the end of China's growth prospects is absurd," he said.Besides, there's no evidence whatsoever that China is getting stuck at the level of economic development, he continued: "China is a powerhouse of scientific research, a powerhouse of innovation, a powerhouse of new productivity, and it has a worldwide market for its export goods." And the US is trying to break this, the economist underscored.Still, US policymakers have apparently forgotten that there is a big world out there, the professor highlighted. Even if China's ability to export to the US is curtailed by Washington, "China will develop continuing robust trade relations with most of the world and will continue to have, in fact, export-led growth with most of the world or much of the world," he said.Who is the Biggest Loser From Sanctions?While Western sanctions have failed to cripple Russia's economy and hinder China's rise, they at the same time have given a boost to the development of the two countries, prompting them to explore new markets, develop new technologies and forge new partnerships.For instance, over the past two years, one has seen Chinese auto companies become major players on the international market, even overtaking German car producers. And one of the major markets for Chinese cars has been the Russian market, in large part because last year a lot of Western brands, a lot of Japanese brands left the Russian market, which created a void that the Chinese companies could fill."If there is a particular loser from all of this, it's the German industry which had probably the closest symbiotic relationship with the Russian economy over the last 30 years," added the professor.Germany is the only G7 nation that will see economic contraction this year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF attributes the trend to weak production output as well as a contraction in two consecutive quarters (Q4 in 2022 and Q1 in 2023). The latter factor prompted international economists to conclude in mid-July that the country had fallen into a technical recession.The destruction of the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines, as well as Berlin's decision to follow in Washington's footsteps and slap energy sanctions on Russia, backfired on German manufacturers, leading to relocation of businesses and, eventually, deindustrialization."All of the fervor against Nord Stream, for example, was a part of the US desire to ensure that Germany and Russia never got too cozy economically," Sachs remarked.So, in the end, the Western sanctions policy has not led to any kind of a deep, prolonged crisis for either Russia or China. Quite the contrary, according to the professor."The more energetic and dynamic part of the world, the faster growing part of the world quantitatively, is not on the US-European side of the story," Sachs concluded.

