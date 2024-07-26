https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/hamas-rejects-israels-new-conditions-for-ceasefire-in-gaza---movement-representative-1119518708.html

Hamas Rejects Israel's New Conditions for Ceasefire in Gaza - Movement Representative

Palestinian movement Hamas does not agree to Israel's new conditions for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Hamas spokesman in Lebanon Walid Kilani told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this day, media reported that Israel was seeking changes to the Gaza truce plan, which would complicate a final deal with Hamas. Israel was reportedly demanding that displaced Palestinians be screened when returning to the northern Gaza Strip after the truce began. "We still stand by the ceasefire proposal in Gaza that we presented to the mediators three weeks ago, but [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has put forward additional conditions that Hamas and the Palestinian factions have not accepted," the representative said.Despite several rounds of negotiations, the Israeli authorities have repeatedly said that Israel sought to continue the hostilities until all of its goals are achieved, the main of which, in addition to the release of all hostages, is the complete elimination of the Hamas movement.

