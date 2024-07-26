https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/japans-nuclear-regulator-blocks-reactor-restart-due-to-seismic-risks-1119521150.html

Japan's Nuclear Regulator Blocks Reactor Restart Due to Seismic Risks

The Japanese nuclear regulator barred an atomic reactor from going back online on Friday, in what is the first such decision since the watchdog was established to enforce stricter safety rules following the 2011 Fukushima disaster, media said.

The Japanese Nuclear Regulation Authority deemed Tsuruga-2 in Fukui Prefecture unfit for a restart citing the risk of a fault moving directly below the reactor, NHK broadcaster reported. The reactor was mothballed in March 2011 in response to a powerful earthquake that triggered a tsunami that caused a meltdown at the now defunct Fukushima power plant. The nuclear safety authority determined that the findings provided by Tsuruga's operator lacked scientific proof, indicating that there remained a possibility of the rupture being dragged into activity by some other seismic event in the future.

