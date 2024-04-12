https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/iaea-says-informed-by-tepco-about-corrosion-found-on-treated-water-tanks-at-fukushima-npp-1117895574.html

IAEA Says Informed by TEPCO About Corrosion Found on Treated Water Tanks at Fukushima NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday that Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) had informed it about the discovery of corrosion and flaking paint on three tanks with treated water at the Fukushima nuclear power plant (NPP).

"The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was yesterday informed by Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), operator of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station (FDNPS), that localized corrosion and flaking of paint was discovered on three tanks used to store treated water at the site," the IAEA's statement read. The discovery was made during a routine check, the agency said. An assessment of the tanks showed that the corrosion had not affected their structural integrity and caused no leakage, it added. There is no nuclear safety risks, nor has there been any environmental impact as a result of the incident, the IAEA said, adding that neither was the incident related to the treated water discharge at the NPP. Japan's Nuclear Regulatory Authority has been informed, and the IAEA remains in contact with TEPCO, the statement read.

