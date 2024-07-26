https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/russia-may-launch-two-x-ray-telescopes-into-orbit-in-2032-2038---space-research-institute-1119519644.html

Russia May Launch Two X-Ray Telescopes Into Orbit in 2032, 2038 - Space Research Institute

Sputnik International

Russian scientists plan to launch two more x-ray telescopes, the Spektr-RGN and the Spektr-RGM, in 2032 and 2038, Alexander Lutovinov, the deputy director of the Space Research Institute (IKI) at the Russian Academy of Sciences, said on Friday.

"We hope that Spektr-RG will become not 'the swan song' of [Russia's] space program but another huge stage of its development because we have some serious plans and ideas on how to move forward in X-ray and gamma-ray astronomy. The Spektr-RGN project concerns establishing a pulsar navigation system. We have everything, given we start this year, to launch in 2031-2032," Lutovinov said at the anniversary of the Spektr-RG space observatory. The launch of the Spektr-RGM project may become another important step in the development of X-ray astronomy, he also said, adding that this telescope will operate in the Compton range and explore the universe in nuclear lines.

