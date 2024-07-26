https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/russian-jets-intercepts-uk-aircraft-approaching-border-over-black-sea---defense-ministry-1119522634.html

Russian Jets Intercepts UK Aircraft Approaching Border Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Russian Jets Intercepts UK Aircraft Approaching Border Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted a UK RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon jets flying towards Russia's airspace over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On July 26, Russian airspace controls over the Black Sea area detected aerial targets approaching the state border of the Russian Federation. In order to prevent violations of the state border of the Russian Federation, a Su-27 fighter jet from the air defense forces on duty was scrambled into the air. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the aerial targets as an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon fighters of the British air force," the ministry said. As the Russian fighter approached, foreign military aircraft performed a U-turn from the state border of Russia, the ministry said.This is the second such incident in a week.

