Russia Marks Day of Remembrance for Child Victims of the War in Donbass

On July 27, Russia commemorates the child victims of the Donbass war, which was launched by the Kiev regime in 2014 following the coup d'etat in Ukraine.

The day of mourning was established by a decree from Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), on July 11, 2022. Exactly 10 years ago the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a massive attack on the center of Gorlovka, the DPR, killing 22 civilians, including four children.Between February 2022 and May 2024, at least 178 children died in Donbass, according to a report by the Russian parliamentary commission.This year, the Remembrance Day of Donbass Child Victims is also observed in other regions of Russia where children have fallen victim to Ukraine's shelling. These regions include Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, the Republic of Crimea, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, and the Krasnodar Territory.At least 40 children have died on Russian territory from the actions of the Ukrainian army since January 2024, according to Miroshnik.Over the past ten years Western countries have completely ignored the suffering of Donbass civilians, while thousands of children in Donbass have grown up without ever knowing peace.

