On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the settlement of Lozovatskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday.
"The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, through active actions, liberated the settlement of Lozovatskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 570 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad in the past week, the ministry added.Russia’s Battlegroup Yug gained better ground, and Kiev lost up to 540 servicemen, while Battlegroup Sever repelled two counterattacks and Ukraine lost up to 165 soldiers, the MoD noted.Additionally, Kiev lost up to 125 soldiers in battles with the Battlegroup Vostok and 85 troops in battles with the Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.At the same time, Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr repelled three counterattacks, during which Kiev lost up to 425 servicemen, according to the MoD.
11:09 GMT 27.07.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the settlement of Lozovatskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday.
"The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, through active actions, liberated the settlement of Lozovatskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 570 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad in the past week, the ministry added.
Russia’s Battlegroup Yug gained better ground, and Kiev lost up to 540 servicemen, while Battlegroup Sever repelled two counterattacks and Ukraine lost up to 165 soldiers, the MoD noted.
Additionally, Kiev lost up to 125 soldiers in battles with the Battlegroup Vostok and 85 troops in battles with the Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
At the same time, Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr repelled three counterattacks, during which Kiev lost up to 425 servicemen, according to the MoD.
