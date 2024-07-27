https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/russian-troops-liberate-lozovatskoye-settlement-in-donetsk-region---mod-1119531684.html

Russian Troops Liberate Lozovatskoye Settlement in Donetsk Region - MoD

Russian Troops Liberate Lozovatskoye Settlement in Donetsk Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the settlement of Lozovatskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday.

2024-07-27T11:09+0000

2024-07-27T11:09+0000

2024-07-27T11:09+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian ministry of defense

ukraine

kiev

ukraine crisis

armed forces of ukraine

donetsk people's republic

donetsk region

dpr

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/06/1119262474_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_83a091195ba929ab1a6643a6e9ed19ab.jpg

"The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, through active actions, liberated the settlement of Lozovatskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 570 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad in the past week, the ministry added.Russia’s Battlegroup Yug gained better ground, and Kiev lost up to 540 servicemen, while Battlegroup Sever repelled two counterattacks and Ukraine lost up to 165 soldiers, the MoD noted.Additionally, Kiev lost up to 125 soldiers in battles with the Battlegroup Vostok and 85 troops in battles with the Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.At the same time, Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr repelled three counterattacks, during which Kiev lost up to 425 servicemen, according to the MoD.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/russian-troops-carry-out-33-precision-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-targets-over-past-week-1119519864.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

donetsk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations, russian air defenses