https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/rfk-jr-floats-plan-to-back-dollar-with-bitcoin-and-end-taxes-on-conversions-1111985289.html

RFK Jr. Floats Plan to Back Dollar With Bitcoin and End Taxes on Conversions

RFK Jr. Floats Plan to Back Dollar With Bitcoin and End Taxes on Conversions

Robert F. Kennedy follow's in his father's and uncle's footsteps by seeking the Democratic Party presidential nomination. But he has attacked sitting President Joe Biden's proxy conflict with Russia and fiat currencies.

2023-07-19T14:41+0000

2023-07-19T14:41+0000

2023-07-19T14:41+0000

americas

john f. kennedy

us

2024 us presidential election

bitcoin

crypto market

crypto currency

us treasury

us treasuries

dollar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111746419_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b87c5a159d12b9083991451766bbad9e.jpg

US presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said he will underpin the dollar with more solid assets — including Bitcoin.Kennedy, the nephew of assassinated president John F. Kennedy, is mounting an outsider challenge to incumbent Joe Biden for the Democratic Party presidential nomination in the 2024 election.Speaking at an event organised by the Heal-the-Divide political action committee (PAC) on Tuesday, Kennedy outlined some unorthodox ideas for shoring up the value of Treasury bills, government-issued short-term investment securities.Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency on the market since its launch in 2009 by an enigmatic developer or developers known as Satoshi Nakamoto, is not backed by gold reserves or a national economy and continues to fluctuate wildly in value.However, its creators have set a final limit on how many of the virtual 'crypto coins' will be in circulation, preventing their debasement."Backing dollars and US debt obligations with hard assets could help restore strength back to the dollar, rein in inflation and usher in a new era of American financial stability, peace and prosperity," the Democrat argued.He also made a rare argument against the use of Fiat money — currencies not backed by gold or other commodities — as the the greenback has been since 1971 when president Richard Nixon took it off the Gold Standard.Kennedy's late uncle JFK "understood the importance of hard currency and the dangers of having pure fiat currency with no other option,” he said. “He understood the relationship between fiat currency and war … and also these giant aggregations of wealth and the unbalance, the disparities in wealth that are the ultimate yield of every fiat currency.”He also linked the shift to Fiat currency, with the option of inflationary 'quantitative easing' to America's endless series of imperialist conflicts overseas. Kennedy also pledged that, if elected, his administration would end the current policy of charging capital gains tax on Bitcoin transactions when holders cash in for dollars. He contradicted Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Gary Gensler by insisting that “bitcoin is not a security and should not be regulated as one,” and promised to “put an end to the current policies of the Biden administration that are invited by Choke Point 2.0 to punish banks that are dealing with bitcoin.”The Democratic primary candidate argued the benefits of that move would include "facilitating innovation and spurring investment, ensuring citizen privacy, incentivizing ventures to grow their business and tech jobs in the United States rather than in Singapore, Switzerland, Germany and Portugal."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/robert-kennedy-calls-for-peace-with-russia-china-as-part-of-his-presidential-campaign-1110934610.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/toss-a-bitcoin-to-your-charger-bankman-fried-urges-court-to-drop-several-accusations-1110212505.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

robert f. kennedy's bid for the democratic presidential nomination, cryptocurrency bitcoin, can the us use bitcoin to underpin the dollar?