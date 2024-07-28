International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/lavrov-says-discussed-putins-proposal-on-eurasian-security-with-malaysian-authorities-1119540581.html
Lavrov Says Discussed Putin’s Proposal on Eurasian Security With Malaysian Authorities
Lavrov Says Discussed Putin’s Proposal on Eurasian Security With Malaysian Authorities
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday he had discussed the proposals of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Eurasian security with the Malaysian leadership.
2024-07-28T08:59+0000
2024-07-28T08:59+0000
world
sergey lavrov
southeast asia
russia
vladimir putin
us
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1b/1119529135_0:198:2936:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_047b571111c52fee7d7ecbaacb1c6247.jpg
Earlier in the day, Lavrov met with his Malaysian counterpart, as well as with the country's prime minister. "Yes, we have discussed this. Our line was laid out in President Putin's speech a month ago, when he was at the foreign ministry, met with the leadership of the ministry," Lavrov said. The Eurasian continent is the most promising, the fastest developing continent in the world, the minister recalled. The possible deployment of US nuclear weapons in Southeast Asia will increase security risks in the region, Minister Lavrov noted."If this sad and rather risky experience [the deployment of US nuclear weapons in other countries] is brought to Southeast Asia, I think no one will benefit from it, the risks will increase," he said.The Americans have long ago shared their nuclear weapons with their NATO partners, he recalled."They call all this 'joint nuclear operations,' in which non-nuclear-weapon states have the opportunity to train their soldiers to use nuclear weapons," Lavrov explained.Southeast Asian countries see Russia's opportunity to act as a stabilizing factor in light of the "brash" actions of external players, including the United States, in the region, the Russian foreign minister added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/asean-countries-show-interest-in-russias-proposal-for-new-eurasian-security---lavrov-1119529774.html
southeast asia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1b/1119529135_103:0:2834:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_858de38afeb1c4725ca1c1657c6a105e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
lavrov on malaysia, eurasian security, putin security proposals, security system in eurasia
lavrov on malaysia, eurasian security, putin security proposals, security system in eurasia

Lavrov Says Discussed Putin’s Proposal on Eurasian Security With Malaysian Authorities

08:59 GMT 28.07.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday he had discussed the proposals of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Eurasian security with the Malaysian leadership.
Earlier in the day, Lavrov met with his Malaysian counterpart, as well as with the country's prime minister.
"Yes, we have discussed this. Our line was laid out in President Putin's speech a month ago, when he was at the foreign ministry, met with the leadership of the ministry," Lavrov said.
The Eurasian continent is the most promising, the fastest developing continent in the world, the minister recalled.
"Of course, when in addition to the need to develop the economy, to capitalize on these comparative advantages, when confrontational approaches, including the militarization of this region, are being tried to be brought to the Asia Pacific, the eastern part of Eurasia, it is certainly very important to look at how to provide security in a way that minimizes the risks," he added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2024
World
ASEAN Countries Show Interest in Russia's Proposal for New Eurasian Security - Lavrov
Yesterday, 07:34 GMT
The possible deployment of US nuclear weapons in Southeast Asia will increase security risks in the region, Minister Lavrov noted.
"If this sad and rather risky experience [the deployment of US nuclear weapons in other countries] is brought to Southeast Asia, I think no one will benefit from it, the risks will increase," he said.
The Americans have long ago shared their nuclear weapons with their NATO partners, he recalled.
"They call all this 'joint nuclear operations,' in which non-nuclear-weapon states have the opportunity to train their soldiers to use nuclear weapons," Lavrov explained.
Southeast Asian countries see Russia's opportunity to act as a stabilizing factor in light of the "brash" actions of external players, including the United States, in the region, the Russian foreign minister added.
"They [Southeast Asian countries] see us as, if you will, a balancing and stabilizing factor in terms of countering the overly brash actions of extra-regional powers led by the US, which are really pushing their military infrastructure, including strategic weapons, here," Lavrov said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала