Lavrov Says Discussed Putin’s Proposal on Eurasian Security With Malaysian Authorities
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday he had discussed the proposals of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Eurasian security with the Malaysian leadership.
Earlier in the day, Lavrov met with his Malaysian counterpart, as well as with the country's prime minister.
"Yes, we have discussed this. Our line was laid out in President Putin's speech a month ago, when he was at the foreign ministry, met with the leadership of the ministry," Lavrov said.
The Eurasian continent is the most promising, the fastest developing continent in the world, the minister recalled.
"Of course, when in addition to the need to develop the economy, to capitalize on these comparative advantages, when confrontational approaches, including the militarization of this region, are being tried to be brought to the Asia Pacific, the eastern part of Eurasia, it is certainly very important to look at how to provide security in a way that minimizes the risks," he added.
The possible deployment of US nuclear weapons in Southeast Asia will increase security risks in the region, Minister Lavrov noted.
"If this sad and rather risky experience [the deployment of US nuclear weapons in other countries] is brought to Southeast Asia, I think no one will benefit from it, the risks will increase," he said.
The Americans have long ago shared their nuclear weapons with their NATO partners, he recalled.
"They call all this 'joint nuclear operations,' in which non-nuclear-weapon states have the opportunity to train their soldiers to use nuclear weapons," Lavrov explained.
Russia seen as balancing factor in Southeast Asia in light of US' 'brash' actions - Lavrov— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 28, 2024
Southeast Asian countries recognize Russia's opportunity to act as a stabilizing factor in light of the "brash" actions of external players, including the United States, in the region,… pic.twitter.com/CoKWYQZeX9
Southeast Asian countries see Russia's opportunity to act as a stabilizing factor in light of the "brash" actions of external players, including the United States, in the region, the Russian foreign minister added.
"They [Southeast Asian countries] see us as, if you will, a balancing and stabilizing factor in terms of countering the overly brash actions of extra-regional powers led by the US, which are really pushing their military infrastructure, including strategic weapons, here," Lavrov said.