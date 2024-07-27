https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/asean-countries-show-interest-in-russias-proposal-for-new-eurasian-security---lavrov-1119529774.html

ASEAN Countries Show Interest in Russia's Proposal for New Eurasian Security - Lavrov

ASEAN countries have expressed interest in Russia’s idea of forming a new security architecture in Eurasia, as they understand that the West is pushing for narrower formats within ASEAN to restrain China and Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference following the ASEAN Summit on Saturday.

"The West is still pushing for narrower formats with an outspoken goal, it does not hide it — to restrain China and Russia. Our ASEAN partners understand this perfectly well and have shown interest in the initiative of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, which I have already mentioned, of a Eurasian security system that would be indivisible and equal," Lavrov said at a press conference following the Russia-ASEAN meeting and the ministerial meeting of the East Asia Summit in Laos.The Russian foreign minister noted that the talks touched on the need to work out a single indivisible security system open to all countries on the Eurasian continent, with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Eurasian Economic Union being good examples of such an effort.Russia is concerned about the plans of the United States and South Korea to carry out joint nuclear planning, Minister Lavrov noted."Another worrying aspect is that the United States has recently concluded an agreement with South Korea on joint nuclear planning," Lavrov told the press conference, adding that "so far, we cannot even get an explanation of what this [agreement] means, but we have no doubt that it causes additional anxiety."Russia is trying to ensure that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has full control over the activities of AUKUS in the issue of the deployment of nuclear weapons components in the Asia-Pacific Region, Lavrov pointed out.

