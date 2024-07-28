https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/us-japan-to-boost-defense-partnership-with-new-joint-operations-command-1119544572.html
US, Japan to Boost Defense Partnership With New Joint Operations Command
The United States and Japan will establish a Joint Operations Command (JJOC) to enhance military cooperation, according to a joint statement of Washington-Tokyo Security Consultative Committee released by the US Department of Defense on Sunday.
This initiative was agreed upon by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, along with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, according to the statement. "The United States welcomed Japan's reinforcement of its defense capabilities, including the sustained increase in its defense budget, the creation of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Joint Operations Command (JJOC), the focus on cybersecurity, and the possession of counterstrike capabilities," the statement read. Washington and Tokyo will boost cooperation by aligning decision-making and coordinating military plans and exercises, the statement said. The newly established JJOC will enhance their readiness to address emerging threats in the Indo-Pacific, and this cooperation also aims to strengthen deterrence capabilities, according to the statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and Japan will establish a Joint Operations Command (JJOC) to enhance military cooperation, according to a joint statement of Washington-Tokyo Security Consultative Committee released by the US Department of Defense on Sunday.
This initiative was agreed upon by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, along with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, according to the statement.
"The United States welcomed Japan's reinforcement of its defense capabilities
, including the sustained increase in its defense budget, the creation of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Joint Operations Command (JJOC), the focus on cybersecurity, and the possession of counterstrike capabilities," the statement read.
Washington and Tokyo will boost cooperation by aligning decision-making and coordinating military plans and exercises
, the statement said.
"This includes facilitating greater interoperability on joint bilateral operations, such as: intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) activities, training and exercises; operational planning; contingency planning; and logistics," the statement read.
The newly established JJOC will enhance their readiness to address emerging threats in the Indo-Pacific
, and this cooperation also aims to strengthen deterrence capabilities, according to the statement.