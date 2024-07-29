https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/ukraine-loses-up-to-570-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russias-south-forces---1119555254.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 570 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia's South Forces
Ukraine has lost up to 570 personnel in the area of operations of Russia's Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Ukraine has lost up to 570 personnel in the area of operations of Russia's Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. Russian troops of the Zapad (West) group also repelled three counterattacks, resulting in losses of up to 480 Ukrainian soldiers, according to the bulletin. Russia’s Tsentr (Central) group repelled eight counterattacks, during which Kiev has lost up to 400 servicepeople, according to the ministry. Russia's Sever (North) group of forces repelled five counterattacks in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 220, while as a result of operations by Russia's Vostok (East) group of forces, Kiev lost up to 130 soldiers in the past 24 hours. The Russian armed forces have also liberated the Volchye settlement in Donetsk People's Republic.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.
Ukraine has lost up to 570 personnel in the area of operations of Russia's Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 570 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has repelled two counterattacks by Ukrainian troops.
Russian troops of the Zapad (West) group also repelled three counterattacks, resulting in losses of up to 480 Ukrainian soldiers, according to the bulletin.
Russia’s Tsentr (Central) group repelled eight counterattacks, during which Kiev has lost up to 400 servicepeople, according to the ministry.
Russia's Sever (North) group of forces repelled five counterattacks in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 220, while as a result of operations by Russia's Vostok (East) group of forces, Kiev lost up to 130 soldiers in the past 24 hours.
The Russian armed forces have also liberated
the Volchye settlement in Donetsk People's Republic.