https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/ukraine-loses-up-to-570-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russias-south-forces---1119555254.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 570 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia's South Forces

Ukraine Loses Up to 570 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia's South Forces

Sputnik International

Ukraine has lost up to 570 personnel in the area of operations of Russia's Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2024-07-29T12:24+0000

2024-07-29T12:24+0000

2024-07-29T12:24+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russian army

ukrainian crisis

ministry of defense

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119289697_0:207:3272:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f548a6a23ae2462b4c749e49797c42ad.jpg

Ukraine has lost up to 570 personnel in the area of operations of Russia's Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. Russian troops of the Zapad (West) group also repelled three counterattacks, resulting in losses of up to 480 Ukrainian soldiers, according to the bulletin. Russia’s Tsentr (Central) group repelled eight counterattacks, during which Kiev has lost up to 400 servicepeople, according to the ministry. Russia's Sever (North) group of forces repelled five counterattacks in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 220, while as a result of operations by Russia's Vostok (East) group of forces, Kiev lost up to 130 soldiers in the past 24 hours. The Russian armed forces have also liberated the Volchye settlement in Donetsk People's Republic.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/russian-artillery-decimates-another-abrams-tank-in-special-military-operation-zone-1119551607.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, russian armed forces, ukraine crisis, ukraine special operation, ukraine conflict, ukraine losses