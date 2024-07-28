https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/russian-troops-liberate-progress-yevgenovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1119543039.html
Russian Troops Liberate Progress, Yevgenovka in Donetsk People’s Republic - MoD
Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr liberated Progress and Yevgenovka villages in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Sunday.
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlements of Progress and Yevgenovka in the Donetsk People's Republic through active combat operations," the ministry said.Battlegroup Zapad defeated formations of three Ukrainian brigades and repelled a counterattack, resulting in losses of up to 540 Ukrainian soldiers, the MoD stated.As a result of operations by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, Kiev lost up to 140 soldiers in the past 24 hours, along with a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, five vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH-70 howitzer and a 152mm D-20 gun-howitzer, the statement read.Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled two counterattacks in the area of the settlements of Volchansk and Glubokoye in the Kharkov region in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 205 soldiers and an ammunition depot, the MoD concluded.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr liberated Progress and Yevgenovka villages in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Sunday.
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlements of Progress and Yevgenovka in the Donetsk People's Republic through active combat operations," the ministry said. Battlegroup Zapad
defeated formations of three Ukrainian brigades and repelled a counterattack, resulting in losses of up to 540 Ukrainian soldiers, the MoD stated
.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 560 servicemen, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and two vehicles [in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug]," the ministry also said in a statement.
As a result of operations by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, Kiev lost up to 140 soldiers in the past 24 hours, along with a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, five vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH-70 howitzer and a 152mm D-20 gun-howitzer, the statement read.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled two counterattacks
in the area of the settlements of Volchansk and Glubokoye in the Kharkov region in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 205 soldiers and an ammunition depot, the MoD concluded.