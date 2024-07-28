https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/russian-troops-liberate-progress-yevgenovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1119543039.html

Russian Troops Liberate Progress, Yevgenovka in Donetsk People’s Republic - MoD

Russian Troops Liberate Progress, Yevgenovka in Donetsk People’s Republic - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr liberated Progress and Yevgenovka villages in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Sunday.

2024-07-28T11:28+0000

2024-07-28T11:28+0000

2024-07-28T11:36+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk

donetsk people’s republic

russian ministry of defense

russia

russian army

russian troops

russian armed forces

kiev

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/15/1118043366_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b0372510310a19478242e318a006b7d7.jpg

"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlements of Progress and Yevgenovka in the Donetsk People's Republic through active combat operations," the ministry said.Battlegroup Zapad defeated formations of three Ukrainian brigades and repelled a counterattack, resulting in losses of up to 540 Ukrainian soldiers, the MoD stated.As a result of operations by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, Kiev lost up to 140 soldiers in the past 24 hours, along with a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, five vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH-70 howitzer and a 152mm D-20 gun-howitzer, the statement read.Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled two counterattacks in the area of ​​the settlements of Volchansk and Glubokoye in the Kharkov region in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 205 soldiers and an ammunition depot, the MoD concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/russian-troops-carry-out-33-precision-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-targets-over-past-week-1119519864.html

donetsk

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations, russian air defenses, mercenaries in ukraine, foreign merc in ukraine