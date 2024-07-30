https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/crypto-capital-of-the-planet-delving-into-the-us-stash-of-digital-coins-1119567339.html

Crypto Capital of the Planet? Delving Into the US Stash of Digital Coins

Ex-presdient and nowadays GOP hopeful Dobald Trump promised to embrace cryptocurrency if he wins the 2024 election, in an address at a bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Former US President and current Republican presidential nominee Trump has pledged to make America the "crypto capital of the planet" and create a bitcoin (BTC) "strategic reserve" using the currency that the government currently holds.The current US authorities also holds other cryptocurrencies such as 50,000 Ether (ETH) worth $166.7 million as well as major stablecoins like 121 million USDC worth $121.7 million, and 40,000 BNB valued at $23.2 million.Additionally, the government is in possession of 750,000 WBTC worth $50.3 million, 19 million AUSDC worth $18.8 million and 13 million BUSD valued at $13.6 million, Arkham data showed.For comparison, the value of the government’s BTC holdings stood at about $5 billion last year, the Wall Street Journal earlier reported, adding that a significant part of this digital currency came from confiscations related to darkweb markets like Silk Road.According to Trump, "They took it away from you. So, as I take steps to transform that vast wealth into a permanent national asset to benefit all Americans, today I repeat my promise to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht," the founder of the Silk Road website. The man was sentenced to life in prison after a judge held him responsible for six overdose deaths linked to his website.

